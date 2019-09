By The Associated Press

Men and women No. 1 seeds not advancing to the quarterfinals in the same Grand Slam event during the Open Era (round eliminated in parentheses):

2001 Wimbledon

Pete Sampras (fourth)

Martina Hingis (first)

2004 French Open

Roger Federer (third)

Justine Henin-Hardenne (second)

2017 Australian Open

Andy Murray (fourth)

Angelique Kerber (fourth)

2019 U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic (fourth)

Naomi Osaka (fourth)

