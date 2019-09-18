Listen Live Sports

Grandmother of slain 9-year-old Chicago boy testifies

September 18, 2019 5:34 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Nine-year-old Tyshawn Lee’s grandmother took the witness stand in the trial of two men charged with murder in the boy’s slaying to recount for jurors how the fourth grader told her he loved her before racing off to play basketball on the day he was shot to death.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Bertha Lee said on Wednesday during the first full day of testimony that the last thing the boy told her on the November 2015 day when he was lured into a Chicago alley and fatally shot was that he’d be back. But, she said, “He didn’t come back.”

Prosecutors contend that Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan plotted to kill the boy because his father belonged to a gang they believed killed Morgan’s brother. They say Boone-Doty shot the boy.

