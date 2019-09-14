Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Green, Gaines help Marshall outpace in Ohio 33-31 win

September 14, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Isaiah Green threw two touchdown passes, including a 43-yard strike to Xavier Gaines that put Marshall ahead for good, and the Thundering Herd beat Ohio 33-31 on Saturday.

The play occurred with 7:45 remaining to play. Just 3½ minutes before that, Ohio took a 31-27 lead when Nathan Rourke rambled for a 72-yard TD run.

Green finished with 206 yards passing while Brenden Knox had 133 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Marshall (2-1) amassed 305 yards carrying the ball. Gaines finished with three receptions for 53 yards and a score and had three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Rourke led the Bobcats with 215 yards passing and three touchdowns and ran for 118 yards on nine carries and a score. Heading into the contest, Marshall had a 1-3 record since the beginning of the 2018 season when the opposing quarterback rushed for at least 25 yards.

Advertisement

The two teams combined to tally 949 yards.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in