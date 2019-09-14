Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Guadagni throws 3 TDs to lead Toledo past FCS Murray St 45-0

September 14, 2019 10:52 pm
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Mitchell Guadagni threw for 266 yards and three scores and Toledo dismantled FCS-level Murray State with a 45-0 win on Saturday.

The Rockets collected 538 total yards and were 6 of 13 on third-down conversions while maintaining possession of the ball (27:44) for less than half the game.

Guadagni was 18-of-25 passing while backup Carter Bradley threw for 82 yards and a touchdown. Toledo (1-1) led 17-0 at halftime and then broke it open with a three-touchdown third quarter. Guadagni threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Desmond Phillips, Bryant Koback had a 7-yard TD run and Bradley threw a 55-yard score to Danzel McKinley-Lewis.

Murray State’s (1-2) Preston Rice was 26-of-36 passing for 180 yards with two interceptions.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Rockets are 25-2 against FCS opponents since the NCAA split up Division I in 1978.

