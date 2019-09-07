Listen Live Sports

Harper hand X-rays negative, Phils star still gets day off

September 7, 2019 4:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is being held out of the lineup a night after taking a pitch off his right hand.

X-rays were negative and manager Gabe Kapler was confident there were no fractures in the hand after Harper was hit by a fastball from Mets starter Steven Matz. Kapler said Harper would get Saturday night off against New York as a “precautionary measure.”

Harper went through testing early Saturday and didn’t feel 100% gripping a bat. Kapler says he was “certainly still a bit sore.”

Harper signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with Philadelphia in February. He is batting .254 with 30 homers, 100 RBIs and an .869 OPS, including 12 homers and a .965 OPS in 30 games since Aug. 1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

