Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Haves, have-nots: MLB ties mark for 100-win, 100-loss teams

September 22, 2019 8:00 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball’s haves and have-nots sure do have it this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Major League Baseball its third 100-win team while Kansas City became its fourth 100-loss club Sunday, matching big league records for success and futility.

The Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4, joining the 102-win New York Yankees and Houston Astros as triple-digit victors. It’s the third consecutive year three teams have reached the century mark. Before this run, there were only three 100-game winners in 1942, 1977, 1998, 2002 and 2003.

Baseball has never had four 100-win teams, but the Atlanta Braves (96 wins), Minnesota Twins (95) and Oakland Athletics (94) could change that.

The Royals were defeated 12-8 by the AL Central-leading Twins. The Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins already had lost 100 times.

The only other season to feature four 100-loss clubs was 2002, when the Tigers, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay each dropped 106 games and Kansas City fell on the final day of the season for its 100th loss.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

