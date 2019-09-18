Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
HBO to follow Arizona St, Florida, Penn St, Washington St

September 18, 2019
 
HBO Sports is going behind the scenes with the football programs at Arizona State, Florida, Penn State and Washington State for four episodes of its “24/7” documentary series.

HBO announced Wednesday it will run an hour-long episode for each team, starting Oct. 2 with Florida preparing for its Sept. 28 game against Towson. The Penn State episode will debut Oct. 9 and chronicle the Nittany Lions’ preparations for Purdue on Oct. 5.

The Arizona State episode will debut Oct. 16 and follow the Sun Devils as they prepare for Washington State on Oct. 12. The Washington State episode will debut Oct. 23, following coach Mike Leach’s team up to its game against Colorado.

The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, who is also the voice of HBO’s popular NFL training camp series, “Hard Knocks.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

