Henley pick in 3rd OT lifts Delaware past Rhode Island 44-36

September 7, 2019 11:36 pm
 
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Justis Henley picked off a Vito Priore pass in the end zone in the third overtime period to give Delaware a 44-36 victory over Rhode Island, spoiling the Rams’ home opener and the Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday night.

Delaware now has won three straight over Rhode Island, including a 21-19 victory a year ago.

Pat Kehoe hit Owen Taylor from a yard out to put Delaware in front, 22-19 with 1:19 left in regulation, but Rhode Island drove 47 yards in under a minute, tying the score on a 44-yard field goal by C.J. Carrick.

Both teams scored on their first two possessions in overtime and Kehoe hit Will Knight from a yard out to put Delaware in front in the third round of overtime. Kehoe tried to pass for the two-point conversion but the Rams were called for pass interference. On his second two-point attempt Kehoe found Bryce DeMaille for an eight-point lead.

Rhode Island got to the Delaware 3, but Priore threw incomplete in the end zone before Henley ended the game with his interception.

Kehoe was 26 of 38 for 282 yards and five touchdowns, three in overtime, and was picked off three times for Delaware (2-0, 1-0 CAA). Andre Robinson had 20 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Priore was 30 of 48 for Rhode Island (1-1. 0-1), amassing 430 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. Aaron Parker caught 12 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown.

