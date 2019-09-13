Hibino beats top-seeded Hsieh at Japan Women’s Open

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Nao Hibino advanced to the semifinals of the Japan Women’s Open by beating top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3 on Friday.

Making her first appearance in the quarterfinals in her seventh consecutive appearance at the event, Hibino broke her opponent’s serve five times, hitting 25 winners to 27 unforced errors.

The 24-year-old Japanese player saved both break points she faced in the final game of the first set.

Also, Misaki Doi defeated seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-1.

Advertisement

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.