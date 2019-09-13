Listen Live Sports

Hibino beats top-seeded Hsieh at Japan Women’s Open

September 13, 2019 4:38 am
 
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Nao Hibino advanced to the semifinals of the Japan Women’s Open by beating top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei 6-4, 6-3 on Friday.

Making her first appearance in the quarterfinals in her seventh consecutive appearance at the event, Hibino broke her opponent’s serve five times, hitting 25 winners to 27 unforced errors.

The 24-year-old Japanese player saved both break points she faced in the final game of the first set.

Also, Misaki Doi defeated seventh-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-1.

