Hines, Parr lead Duquesne in 44-3 rout of D-II Walsh

September 7, 2019 6:52 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A.J. Hines and Daniel Parr each accounted for a pair of touchdowns and Duquesne beat Division II member Walsh 44-3 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Duquesne, which won its fifth Northeast Conference title and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history last season, forced three Walsh turnovers and held the Cavaliers to just 73 yards of offense.

Hines had 102 yards rushing on 12 carries that included scoring runs of six and 57 yards. Parr was 13-of-21 passing for 173 yards. He tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Thieman and a 62-yarder to Davie Henderson.

Chad Mirolo kicked a 27-yard field goal for Walsh late in the third quarter.

Duquesne won its 12th-straight home opener in the first meeting between the schools.

