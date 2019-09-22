Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hokit’s late TDs help Fresno St. beat Sacramento St. 20-12

September 22, 2019 1:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Josh Hokit scored three times, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs, and Fresno State pulled away in the closing minutes to beat Sacramento State 34-20 on Saturday night.

Hokit finished with 12 carries for 72 yards and his 14-yard TD reception in the first quarter opened the scoring. Jorge Reyna was 26-of-39 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State.

Hokit scored on a 2-yard run and, after Asa Fuller missed the extra point, the Bulldogs (1-2) led 20-12 with 14:56 to play. Less than three minutes later, Sacramento State tied it for the first time when Kevin Thomson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bailey and BJ Perkinson ran in the 2-point conversion. Fresno State answered with an 11-play, 74-yard drive capped by Reyna’s 7-yard scoring strike to Derrion Grim and, after the Hornets went three-and-out, Hokit scored on a 14-yard run to make it 34-20 with 2:17 remaining.

Thomson was 22-of-41 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns for Sacramento State (2-2).

Advertisement

Fresno State limited the Hornets to 12 yards rushing on 17 carries.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson