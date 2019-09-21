Listen Live Sports

Holmes, Smith carry ETSU past Austin Peay 20-14

September 21, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes scored on a 2-yard run for the fourth-quarter lead, Artevius Smith capped a big game with a big interception, and East Tennessee State rallied to defeat Austin Peay 20-14 on Saturday.

Holmes, who gained 60 yards on 17 carries, scored with 6:58 remaining and Tyler Kettner added a 37-yard field goal for the Buccaneers (2-2). After Kettner’s field goal with 1:38 remaining, Austin Peay gained one first down before Smith’s interception sealed the win for ETSU.

The Governors (2-2) had taken a 14-10 halftime lead on Kentel Williams’ 1-yard run with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. The second half was scoreless until Holmes’ touchdown.

Austin Peay free safety Juantarius Bryant had 13 total tackles, nine solo. Smith had nine total tackles, four solo, for ETSU.

