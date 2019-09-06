Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Houston 11, Seattle 9

September 6, 2019 1:04 am
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 51 9 12 9 Totals 46 11 11 10
Moore ss 5 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 6 2 2 2
Gordon 2b 6 2 2 0 Brantley lf 6 1 2 3
Nola 1b-c 6 3 3 5 Bregman ss 6 0 1 2
Seager 3b 6 2 2 3 Alvarez dh 5 1 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
M.Smith ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Straw pr 0 1 0 0
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0
Long pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Díaz 3b-1b 5 0 0 0
Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 6 1 2 2
Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 Chirinos c 3 1 0 0
Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 Toro ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Court 1b 1 0 0 0 Reddick cf 3 3 3 1
Fraley rf 6 0 1 1 Marisnick cf 1 1 0 0
Bishop cf 6 0 0 0
Seattle 520 000 100 001 0 9
Houston 012 002 030 001 2 11

E_Moore (9). DP_Seattle 2, Houston 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 8. 2B_Moore (13), Nola 2 (9), Gurriel (39), Bregman (33). 3B_Altuve (3). HR_Seager 2 (21), Nola 2 (9), Tucker (1), Reddick (11), Brantley (20). SB_Gordon (21), Moore (10). SF_Brantley (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 5 1-3 7 5 4 5 0
Adams H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Guilbeau H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bass H,6 1 0 2 2 1 1
Tuivailala BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 3
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2
Grotz 2 1 1 1 1 4
Wisler L,1-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Houston
Miley 0 5 5 5 1 0
Sneed 3 3 2 2 0 4
Urquidy 4 2 1 1 1 0
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 2
J.Smith 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Osuna 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 0
James W,5-0 2 1 1 1 0 5

Bass pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Miley pitched to 6 batters in the 1st.

HBP_Bass (Chirinos). WP_Gonzales.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_4:40. A_27,822 (41,168).

