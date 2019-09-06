Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 11, Seattle 9

September 6, 2019 1:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 51 9 12 9 3 15
Moore ss 5 1 2 0 1 1 .221
Gordon 2b 6 2 2 0 0 1 .280
Nola 1b-c 6 3 3 5 0 1 .277
Seager 3b 6 2 2 3 0 2 .252
Murphy c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279
a-M.Smith ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .217
1-Long pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .122
b-Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Court 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Fraley rf 6 0 1 1 0 2 .158
Bishop cf 6 0 0 0 0 3 .098
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 46 11 11 10 8 11
Altuve 2b 6 2 2 2 1 2 .300
Brantley lf 6 1 2 3 0 1 .324
Bregman ss 6 0 1 2 0 1 .295
Alvarez dh 5 1 0 0 1 2 .310
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 2 1 .304
2-Straw pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .233
Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Díaz 3b-1b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .258
Tucker rf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .222
Chirinos c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .232
c-Toro ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Reddick cf 3 3 3 1 1 0 .269
Marisnick cf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .236
Seattle 520 000 100 001 0_9 12 1
Houston 012 002 030 001 2_11 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Murphy in the 10th. b-struck out for Broxton in the 10th. c-grounded out for Chirinos in the 12th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 10th. 2-ran for Gurriel in the 12th.

Advertisement

E_Moore (9). LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 8. 2B_Moore (13), Nola 2 (9), Gurriel (39), Bregman (33). 3B_Altuve (3). HR_Seager (21), off Miley; Nola (9), off Sneed; Nola (9), off Urquidy; Seager (21), off James; Tucker (1), off Gonzales; Reddick (11), off Gonzales; Brantley (20), off Wisler. RBIs_Nola 5 (23), Seager 3 (56), Fraley (1), Bregman 2 (98), Tucker 2 (2), Reddick (46), Altuve 2 (63), Brantley 3 (83). SB_Gordon (21), Moore (10). SF_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Moore, Seager); Houston 2 (Díaz, Brantley). RISP_Seattle 4 for 9; Houston 3 for 10.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Nola, Brantley, Díaz. GIDP_Chirinos, Brantley.

DP_Seattle 2 (Nola, Moore, Nola; Seager, Gordon, Nola).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 5 1-3 7 5 4 5 0 98 4.37
Adams, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.24
Guilbeau, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.91
Bass, H, 6 1 0 2 2 1 1 18 3.76
Tuivailala, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 1.69
Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 7.04
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.32
Grotz 2 1 1 1 1 4 36 3.38
Wisler, L, 1-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 13 5.03
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 0 5 5 5 1 0 31 3.35
Sneed 3 3 2 2 0 4 49 4.34
Urquidy 4 2 1 1 1 0 61 5.33
Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.55
J.Smith 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.47
Osuna 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 23 3.05
Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.67
James, W, 5-0 2 1 1 1 0 5 28 4.64

Miley pitched to 6 batters in the 0th

Inherited runners-scored_Tuivailala 2-2, Sneed 2-1, Osuna 1-0. HBP_Bass (Chirinos). WP_Gonzales.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_4:40. A_27,822 (41,168).

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot