Houston 11, Seattle 9

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 51 9 12 9 3 15 Moore ss 5 1 2 0 1 1 .221 Gordon 2b 6 2 2 0 0 1 .280 Nola 1b-c 6 3 3 5 0 1 .277 Seager 3b 6 2 2 3 0 2 .252 Murphy c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .279 a-M.Smith ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .217 1-Long pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Broxton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .122 b-Narváez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Court 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Fraley rf 6 0 1 1 0 2 .158 Bishop cf 6 0 0 0 0 3 .098

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 46 11 11 10 8 11 Altuve 2b 6 2 2 2 1 2 .300 Brantley lf 6 1 2 3 0 1 .324 Bregman ss 6 0 1 2 0 1 .295 Alvarez dh 5 1 0 0 1 2 .310 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 2 1 .304 2-Straw pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .233 Maldonado c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Díaz 3b-1b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .258 Tucker rf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .222 Chirinos c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .232 c-Toro ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Reddick cf 3 3 3 1 1 0 .269 Marisnick cf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .236

Seattle 520 000 100 001 0_9 12 1 Houston 012 002 030 001 2_11 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Murphy in the 10th. b-struck out for Broxton in the 10th. c-grounded out for Chirinos in the 12th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 10th. 2-ran for Gurriel in the 12th.

E_Moore (9). LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 8. 2B_Moore (13), Nola 2 (9), Gurriel (39), Bregman (33). 3B_Altuve (3). HR_Seager (21), off Miley; Nola (9), off Sneed; Nola (9), off Urquidy; Seager (21), off James; Tucker (1), off Gonzales; Reddick (11), off Gonzales; Brantley (20), off Wisler. RBIs_Nola 5 (23), Seager 3 (56), Fraley (1), Bregman 2 (98), Tucker 2 (2), Reddick (46), Altuve 2 (63), Brantley 3 (83). SB_Gordon (21), Moore (10). SF_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Moore, Seager); Houston 2 (Díaz, Brantley). RISP_Seattle 4 for 9; Houston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Nola, Brantley, Díaz. GIDP_Chirinos, Brantley.

DP_Seattle 2 (Nola, Moore, Nola; Seager, Gordon, Nola).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 5 1-3 7 5 4 5 0 98 4.37 Adams, H, 10 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.24 Guilbeau, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.91 Bass, H, 6 1 0 2 2 1 1 18 3.76 Tuivailala, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 1.69 Altavilla 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 7.04 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.32 Grotz 2 1 1 1 1 4 36 3.38 Wisler, L, 1-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 13 5.03

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 0 5 5 5 1 0 31 3.35 Sneed 3 3 2 2 0 4 49 4.34 Urquidy 4 2 1 1 1 0 61 5.33 Biagini 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.55 J.Smith 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.47 Osuna 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 23 3.05 Rondón 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.67 James, W, 5-0 2 1 1 1 0 5 28 4.64

Miley pitched to 6 batters in the 0th

Inherited runners-scored_Tuivailala 2-2, Sneed 2-1, Osuna 1-0. HBP_Bass (Chirinos). WP_Gonzales.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_4:40. A_27,822 (41,168).

