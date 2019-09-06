Houston 11, Seattle 9

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|51
|9
|12
|9
|3
|15
|
|Moore ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Gordon 2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Nola 1b-c
|6
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.277
|Seager 3b
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.252
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|a-M.Smith ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|1-Long pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Broxton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.122
|b-Narváez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Court 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Fraley rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.158
|Bishop cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.098
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|11
|11
|10
|8
|11
|
|Altuve 2b
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.300
|Brantley lf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.324
|Bregman ss
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.304
|2-Straw pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Díaz 3b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Tucker rf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|c-Toro ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Reddick cf
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Marisnick cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Seattle
|520
|000
|100
|001
|0_9
|12
|1
|Houston
|012
|002
|030
|001
|2_11
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Murphy in the 10th. b-struck out for Broxton in the 10th. c-grounded out for Chirinos in the 12th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 10th. 2-ran for Gurriel in the 12th.
E_Moore (9). LOB_Seattle 6, Houston 8. 2B_Moore (13), Nola 2 (9), Gurriel (39), Bregman (33). 3B_Altuve (3). HR_Seager (21), off Miley; Nola (9), off Sneed; Nola (9), off Urquidy; Seager (21), off James; Tucker (1), off Gonzales; Reddick (11), off Gonzales; Brantley (20), off Wisler. RBIs_Nola 5 (23), Seager 3 (56), Fraley (1), Bregman 2 (98), Tucker 2 (2), Reddick (46), Altuve 2 (63), Brantley 3 (83). SB_Gordon (21), Moore (10). SF_Brantley.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Moore, Seager); Houston 2 (Díaz, Brantley). RISP_Seattle 4 for 9; Houston 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Nola, Brantley, Díaz. GIDP_Chirinos, Brantley.
DP_Seattle 2 (Nola, Moore, Nola; Seager, Gordon, Nola).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|5
|1-3
|7
|5
|4
|5
|0
|98
|4.37
|Adams, H, 10
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.24
|Guilbeau, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.91
|Bass, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|3.76
|Tuivailala, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1.69
|Altavilla
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|7.04
|Magill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.32
|Grotz
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|36
|3.38
|Wisler, L, 1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|5.03
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|0
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|31
|3.35
|Sneed
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|49
|4.34
|Urquidy
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|61
|5.33
|Biagini
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.55
|J.Smith
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.47
|Osuna
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|3.05
|Rondón
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.67
|James, W, 5-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|28
|4.64
Miley pitched to 6 batters in the 0th
Inherited runners-scored_Tuivailala 2-2, Sneed 2-1, Osuna 1-0. HBP_Bass (Chirinos). WP_Gonzales.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_4:40. A_27,822 (41,168).
