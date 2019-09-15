Houston 12, Kansas City 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|12
|16
|12
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|
|Tucker rf-lf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|
|Merrifield dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arteaga 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Mayfield ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mejia ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Straw ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|McBroom lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reddick cf-rf
|5
|3
|5
|3
|
|Cuthbert 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stubbs lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dini c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|032
|020
|140
|—
|12
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|001
|—
|3
LOB_Houston 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Toro (3), Bregman (35), Dini (3), Cuthbert (14). 3B_Straw (2), Soler (1). HR_Gurriel (28), Reddick (13), Tucker (2). SB_Tucker (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley W,14-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|James
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Devenski
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis L,9-14
|2
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Skoglund
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Rosario
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Barnes, Rosario.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:17. A_17,205 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.