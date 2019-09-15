Listen Live Sports

Houston 12, Kansas City 3

September 15, 2019 5:43 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 12 16 12 5 8
Tucker rf-lf-rf 6 1 1 2 0 2 .325
Brantley lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .321
Marisnick cf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .239
Bregman ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .295
a-Mayfield ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 2 2 .315
Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .303
b-Straw ph-2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .260
Reddick cf-rf 5 3 5 3 0 0 .275
Stubbs lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Díaz 2b-1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254
Toro 3b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .239
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .227
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 12 3 3 7
Merrifield dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .306
Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .266
Arteaga 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .198
Soler rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .257
Phillips rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .163
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287
c-Mejia ph-ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .143
McBroom lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .263
Cuthbert 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .246
Starling cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Dini c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .195
Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Houston 032 020 140_12 16 0
Kansas City 100 010 001_3 12 0

a-struck out for Bregman in the 8th. b-tripled for Gurriel in the 8th. c-flied out for Dozier in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Toro (3), Bregman (35), Dini (3), Cuthbert (14). 3B_Straw (2), Soler (1). HR_Gurriel (28), off Junis; Reddick (13), off Skoglund; Tucker (2), off Zimmer. RBIs_Gurriel (99), Toro 3 (8), Brantley (86), Reddick 3 (51), Díaz (35), Tucker 2 (8), Straw (7), Soler (108), Merrifield (74), Mejia (2). SB_Tucker (4). CS_Mondesi (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman, Maldonado, Toro 2, Mayfield); Kansas City 6 (McBroom 2, Starling 2, Dozier). RISP_Houston 5 for 16; Kansas City 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lopez.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 14-5 6 7 2 2 2 4 95 3.71
James 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 5.02
Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.20
Valdez 1 3 1 1 1 1 22 5.60
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 9-14 2 2-3 7 5 5 2 2 68 5.24
Barnes 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.00
Skoglund 4 4 3 3 1 1 60 8.36
Zimmer 1 4 4 4 2 3 37 12.60
Rosario 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0. WP_Barnes, Rosario.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:17. A_17,205 (37,903).

