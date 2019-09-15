Houston 12, Kansas City 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|12
|16
|12
|5
|8
|
|Tucker rf-lf-rf
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.325
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Marisnick cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|a-Mayfield ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.315
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|b-Straw ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Reddick cf-rf
|5
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Stubbs lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Díaz 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Toro 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|3
|7
|
|Merrifield dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Arteaga 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.163
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|c-Mejia ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|McBroom lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Cuthbert 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Dini c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Houston
|032
|020
|140_12
|16
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|001_3
|12
|0
a-struck out for Bregman in the 8th. b-tripled for Gurriel in the 8th. c-flied out for Dozier in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 9, Kansas City 11. 2B_Toro (3), Bregman (35), Dini (3), Cuthbert (14). 3B_Straw (2), Soler (1). HR_Gurriel (28), off Junis; Reddick (13), off Skoglund; Tucker (2), off Zimmer. RBIs_Gurriel (99), Toro 3 (8), Brantley (86), Reddick 3 (51), Díaz (35), Tucker 2 (8), Straw (7), Soler (108), Merrifield (74), Mejia (2). SB_Tucker (4). CS_Mondesi (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Bregman, Maldonado, Toro 2, Mayfield); Kansas City 6 (McBroom 2, Starling 2, Dozier). RISP_Houston 5 for 16; Kansas City 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lopez.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 14-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|95
|3.71
|James
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.02
|Devenski
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.20
|Valdez
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|5.60
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 9-14
|2
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|68
|5.24
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.00
|Skoglund
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|60
|8.36
|Zimmer
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|37
|12.60
|Rosario
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 1-0. WP_Barnes, Rosario.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:17. A_17,205 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.