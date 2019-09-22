Listen Live Sports

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

September 22, 2019 5:54 pm
 
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 38 13 15 12
Fletcher 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 Springer cf 5 3 3 4
Goodwin cf 3 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1
Pujols dh 4 0 0 1 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 Bregman ss 4 1 1 2
Ward lf 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 4 0
Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 Tucker pr-dh 1 1 0 0
Cowart 2b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 Toro 3b 1 1 0 0
Hermosillo lf-rf 3 0 1 2 Díaz 3b-1b 4 3 3 3
Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 5 1 1 2
Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 010 100 300 5
Houston 120 163 00x 13

E_Toro (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 7. 2B_Simmons (18), Alvarez 2 (25), Díaz (10). 3B_Walsh (1), Hermosillo (1). HR_Springer 3 (38), Bregman (39), Díaz (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Rodriguez L,0-1 2 4 3 3 1 1
Suarez 2 2 1 1 0 2
Del Pozo 0 3 3 3 0 0
Anderson 1-3 3 3 2 2 0
Jewell 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Cahill 2 1 0 0 1 1
Houston
Verlander W,20-6 5 6 2 2 2 5
Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 1
Valdez 0 1 3 2 2 0
James 1 1 0 0 1 1
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2

Del Pozo pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Valdez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Suarez (Bregman). WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:32. A_43,169 (41,168).

