Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 6 10 Fletcher 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .290 Goodwin cf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .264 Pujols dh 4 0 0 1 1 1 .248 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Ward lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .264 Cowart 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .217 Hermosillo lf-rf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .179 Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .122

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 13 15 12 5 4 Springer cf 5 3 3 4 0 0 .292 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .300 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .315 Bregman ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .293 Alvarez dh 4 1 4 0 0 0 .326 1-Tucker pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .306 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .305 Toro 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .235 Díaz 3b-1b 4 3 3 3 1 0 .269 Chirinos c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271

Los Angeles 010 100 300_5 8 0 Houston 120 163 00x_13 15 1

1-ran for Alvarez in the 6th.

E_Toro (2). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 7. 2B_Simmons (18), Alvarez 2 (25), Díaz (10). 3B_Walsh (1), Hermosillo (1). HR_Springer 2 (38), off Rodriguez; Springer (38), off Suarez; Bregman (39), off Del Pozo; Díaz (8), off Jewell. RBIs_Hermosillo 2 (2), Walsh (5), Pujols (92), Simmons (37), Springer 4 (94), Bregman 2 (108), Chirinos 2 (58), Altuve (70), Díaz 3 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss 3, Pujols, Calhoun); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Díaz, Bregman). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 13; Houston 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Walsh, Brantley. GIDP_Pujols, Brantley.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Thaiss, Walsh); Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 0-1 2 4 3 3 1 1 48 3.24 Suarez 2 2 1 1 0 2 34 7.34 Del Pozo 0 3 3 3 0 0 8 11.88 Anderson 1-3 3 3 2 2 0 21 5.93 Jewell 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 22 7.23 Cahill 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 6.10

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 20-6 5 6 2 2 2 5 92 2.53 Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.01 Valdez 0 1 3 2 2 0 16 5.86 James 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.85 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.05 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.71

Del Pozo pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Valdez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1, Jewell 2-0, James 3-3. HBP_Suarez (Bregman). WP_Rodriguez. PB_Bemboom (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:32. A_43,169 (41,168).

