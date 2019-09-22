Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

September 22, 2019 5:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 6 10
Fletcher 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .290
Goodwin cf 3 1 1 0 2 2 .264
Pujols dh 4 0 0 1 1 1 .248
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237
Ward lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Simmons ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .264
Cowart 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .217
Hermosillo lf-rf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .179
Thaiss 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Bemboom c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .122
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 13 15 12 5 4
Springer cf 5 3 3 4 0 0 .292
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .300
Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .315
Bregman ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .293
Alvarez dh 4 1 4 0 0 0 .326
1-Tucker pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .306
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .305
Toro 3b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .235
Díaz 3b-1b 4 3 3 3 1 0 .269
Chirinos c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .242
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .271
Los Angeles 010 100 300_5 8 0
Houston 120 163 00x_13 15 1

1-ran for Alvarez in the 6th.

E_Toro (2). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 7. 2B_Simmons (18), Alvarez 2 (25), Díaz (10). 3B_Walsh (1), Hermosillo (1). HR_Springer 2 (38), off Rodriguez; Springer (38), off Suarez; Bregman (39), off Del Pozo; Díaz (8), off Jewell. RBIs_Hermosillo 2 (2), Walsh (5), Pujols (92), Simmons (37), Springer 4 (94), Bregman 2 (108), Chirinos 2 (58), Altuve (70), Díaz 3 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss 3, Pujols, Calhoun); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Díaz, Bregman). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 13; Houston 5 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Walsh, Brantley. GIDP_Pujols, Brantley.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Thaiss, Walsh); Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, L, 0-1 2 4 3 3 1 1 48 3.24
Suarez 2 2 1 1 0 2 34 7.34
Del Pozo 0 3 3 3 0 0 8 11.88
Anderson 1-3 3 3 2 2 0 21 5.93
Jewell 1 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 22 7.23
Cahill 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 6.10
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 20-6 5 6 2 2 2 5 92 2.53
Peacock 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.01
Valdez 0 1 3 2 2 0 16 5.86
James 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.85
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.05
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.71

Del Pozo pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Valdez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1, Jewell 2-0, James 3-3. HBP_Suarez (Bregman). WP_Rodriguez. PB_Bemboom (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:32. A_43,169 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress