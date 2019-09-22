Houston 13, L.A. Angels 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|6
|10
|
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Goodwin cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.264
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Ward lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Cowart 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Hermosillo lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.179
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Bemboom c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.122
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|13
|15
|12
|5
|4
|
|Springer cf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.292
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|1-Tucker pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Toro 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Díaz 3b-1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.269
|Chirinos c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Los Angeles
|010
|100
|300_5
|8
|0
|Houston
|120
|163
|00x_13
|15
|1
1-ran for Alvarez in the 6th.
E_Toro (2). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 7. 2B_Simmons (18), Alvarez 2 (25), Díaz (10). 3B_Walsh (1), Hermosillo (1). HR_Springer 2 (38), off Rodriguez; Springer (38), off Suarez; Bregman (39), off Del Pozo; Díaz (8), off Jewell. RBIs_Hermosillo 2 (2), Walsh (5), Pujols (92), Simmons (37), Springer 4 (94), Bregman 2 (108), Chirinos 2 (58), Altuve (70), Díaz 3 (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Thaiss 3, Pujols, Calhoun); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Díaz, Bregman). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 13; Houston 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Fletcher, Walsh, Brantley. GIDP_Pujols, Brantley.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Thaiss, Walsh); Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|48
|3.24
|Suarez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|34
|7.34
|Del Pozo
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|11.88
|Anderson
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|21
|5.93
|Jewell
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|7.23
|Cahill
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|6.10
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 20-6
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|92
|2.53
|Peacock
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.01
|Valdez
|0
|
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|16
|5.86
|James
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.85
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.05
|Osuna
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.71
Del Pozo pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Valdez pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1, Jewell 2-0, James 3-3. HBP_Suarez (Bregman). WP_Rodriguez. PB_Bemboom (2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:32. A_43,169 (41,168).
