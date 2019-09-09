Houston 15, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|39
|15
|17
|14
|
|Semien ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barreto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stubbs lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrmann lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Canha cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw pr-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Brown lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Murphy ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|2
|3
|6
|
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|650
|001
|30x
|—
|15
E_Barreto (5), Altuve (12). DP_Oakland 3, Houston 2. LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 2. 2B_Pinder (19). 3B_Toro (2). HR_Bregman (35), Alvarez 2 (24), Chirinos 2 (17), Altuve (26), Brantley (21).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fiers L,14-4
|1
|
|9
|9
|9
|0
|1
|Blackburn
|5
|
|8
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buchter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,5-1
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Abreu
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fiers pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd, Blackburn pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
WP_Blackburn.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:42. A_38,289 (41,168).
