Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 15, Oakland 0

September 9, 2019 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 39 15 17 14
Semien ss 2 0 0 0 Springer cf 3 1 1 0
Barreto ss 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf-1b 2 0 0 0
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 2 3 2
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Stubbs lf 2 1 1 0
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 Brantley lf 3 2 2 1
Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0
Herrmann lf 2 0 1 0 Bregman ss 2 1 1 3
Canha cf 1 0 0 0 Straw pr-ss 2 0 0 0
Pinder ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 5 2 2 2
Brown lf-1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-2b 4 2 1 0
Davis dh 2 0 1 0 Toro 3b 4 2 2 0
Murphy ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 2 3 6
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf-cf 4 0 1 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 000 000 0
Houston 650 001 30x 15

E_Barreto (5), Altuve (12). DP_Oakland 3, Houston 2. LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 2. 2B_Pinder (19). 3B_Toro (2). HR_Bregman (35), Alvarez 2 (24), Chirinos 2 (17), Altuve (26), Brantley (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers L,14-4 1 9 9 9 0 1
Blackburn 5 8 6 5 1 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0
Houston
Greinke W,5-1 6 2 0 0 0 5
Abreu 2 1 0 0 1 3
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Fiers pitched to 3 batters in the 2nd, Blackburn pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

WP_Blackburn.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:42. A_38,289 (41,168).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria