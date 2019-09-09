Houston 15, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|10
|
|Semien ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Barreto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.102
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Herrmann lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Canha cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Pinder ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Brown lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|b-Murphy ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|15
|17
|14
|2
|2
|
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Tucker rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.307
|Stubbs lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Brantley lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Bregman ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.299
|1-Straw pr-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Alvarez dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Díaz 1b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Toro 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Chirinos c
|4
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.236
|Reddick rf-cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|Houston
|650
|001
|30x_15
|17
|1
a-pinch hit for Canha in the 5th. b-walked for Davis in the 8th.
1-ran for Bregman in the 4th.
E_Barreto (5), Altuve (12). LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 2. 2B_Pinder (19). 3B_Toro (2). HR_Bregman (35), off Fiers; Alvarez (24), off Fiers; Chirinos (17), off Fiers; Altuve (26), off Fiers; Brantley (21), off Fiers; Alvarez (24), off Blackburn; Chirinos (17), off Blackburn. RBIs_Bregman 3 (103), Alvarez 2 (72), Chirinos 6 (55), Altuve 2 (65), Brantley (85).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Profar, Brown); Houston 1 (Toro). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Houston 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Davis, Toro, Díaz, Marisnick, Straw. GIDP_Phegley, Stubbs, Brantley, Alvarez.
DP_Oakland 3 (Semien, Chapman, Olson; Profar, Barreto, Brown; Profar, Neuse, Brown); Houston 2 (Toro, Altuve, Díaz; Straw, Díaz, Tucker).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, L, 14-4
|1
|
|9
|9
|9
|0
|1
|50
|3.97
|Blackburn
|5
|
|8
|6
|5
|1
|0
|76
|11.00
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.34
|Buchter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.90
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 5-1
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|73
|3.32
|Abreu
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|0.00
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|10.00
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. WP_Blackburn.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:42. A_38,289 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.