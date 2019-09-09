Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 15, Oakland 0

September 9, 2019 11:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 1 10
Semien ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Barreto ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .102
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Herrmann lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .202
Canha cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
a-Pinder ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Brown lf-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .385
Davis dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217
b-Murphy ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 15 17 14 2 2
Springer cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .295
Tucker rf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Altuve 2b 3 2 3 2 0 0 .307
Stubbs lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .214
Brantley lf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .323
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .240
Bregman ss 2 1 1 3 1 0 .299
1-Straw pr-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Alvarez dh 5 2 2 2 0 0 .316
Díaz 1b-2b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .265
Toro 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .255
Chirinos c 4 2 3 6 0 0 .236
Reddick rf-cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Oakland 000 000 000_0 3 1
Houston 650 001 30x_15 17 1

a-pinch hit for Canha in the 5th. b-walked for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Bregman in the 4th.

E_Barreto (5), Altuve (12). LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 2. 2B_Pinder (19). 3B_Toro (2). HR_Bregman (35), off Fiers; Alvarez (24), off Fiers; Chirinos (17), off Fiers; Altuve (26), off Fiers; Brantley (21), off Fiers; Alvarez (24), off Blackburn; Chirinos (17), off Blackburn. RBIs_Bregman 3 (103), Alvarez 2 (72), Chirinos 6 (55), Altuve 2 (65), Brantley (85).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Profar, Brown); Houston 1 (Toro). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Houston 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Davis, Toro, Díaz, Marisnick, Straw. GIDP_Phegley, Stubbs, Brantley, Alvarez.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Oakland 3 (Semien, Chapman, Olson; Profar, Barreto, Brown; Profar, Neuse, Brown); Houston 2 (Toro, Altuve, Díaz; Straw, Díaz, Tucker).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, L, 14-4 1 9 9 9 0 1 50 3.97
Blackburn 5 8 6 5 1 0 76 11.00
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.34
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.90
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 5-1 6 2 0 0 0 5 73 3.32
Abreu 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 0.00
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 10.00

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. WP_Blackburn.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:42. A_38,289 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria