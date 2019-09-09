Houston 15, Oakland 0

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 1 10 Semien ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Barreto ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .102 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130 Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Herrmann lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .202 Canha cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 a-Pinder ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Brown lf-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .385 Davis dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .217 b-Murphy ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .246

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 15 17 14 2 2 Springer cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .295 Tucker rf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Altuve 2b 3 2 3 2 0 0 .307 Stubbs lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .214 Brantley lf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .323 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Bregman ss 2 1 1 3 1 0 .299 1-Straw pr-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Alvarez dh 5 2 2 2 0 0 .316 Díaz 1b-2b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .265 Toro 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .255 Chirinos c 4 2 3 6 0 0 .236 Reddick rf-cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267

Oakland 000 000 000_0 3 1 Houston 650 001 30x_15 17 1

a-pinch hit for Canha in the 5th. b-walked for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Bregman in the 4th.

E_Barreto (5), Altuve (12). LOB_Oakland 3, Houston 2. 2B_Pinder (19). 3B_Toro (2). HR_Bregman (35), off Fiers; Alvarez (24), off Fiers; Chirinos (17), off Fiers; Altuve (26), off Fiers; Brantley (21), off Fiers; Alvarez (24), off Blackburn; Chirinos (17), off Blackburn. RBIs_Bregman 3 (103), Alvarez 2 (72), Chirinos 6 (55), Altuve 2 (65), Brantley (85).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Profar, Brown); Houston 1 (Toro). RISP_Oakland 0 for 4; Houston 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Davis, Toro, Díaz, Marisnick, Straw. GIDP_Phegley, Stubbs, Brantley, Alvarez.

DP_Oakland 3 (Semien, Chapman, Olson; Profar, Barreto, Brown; Profar, Neuse, Brown); Houston 2 (Toro, Altuve, Díaz; Straw, Díaz, Tucker).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, L, 14-4 1 9 9 9 0 1 50 3.97 Blackburn 5 8 6 5 1 0 76 11.00 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.34 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 2.90

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 5-1 6 2 0 0 0 5 73 3.32 Abreu 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 0.00 Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 10.00

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0. WP_Blackburn.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:42. A_38,289 (41,168).

