Houston 2, Minnesota United 0

September 11, 2019 10:49 pm
 
Minnesota 0 0 0
Houston 2 0 2

First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 12 (Beasley), 37th minute; 2, Houston, Ramirez, 2 (Manotas), 44th+1.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair; Houston, Joe Willis, Michael Nelson.

Yellow Cards_Gasper, Minnesota, 26th; Rodriguez, Houston, 81st.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Jose Da Silva, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.

A_13,166.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson (Robin Lod, 45th), Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus; Thomas Chacon (Angelo Rodriguez, 61st), Mason Toye (Abu Danladi, 45th).

Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Kevin Garcia, Adam Lundqvist; Boniek Garcia (Juan Cabezas, 56th, Niko Hansen, 76th), Tomas Martinez, Tommy McNamara, Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas, Christian Ramirez (Memo Rodriguez, 62nd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

