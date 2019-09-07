Houston 2, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|10
|
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|M.Smith rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Narváez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Long lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Fraley cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|a-Lopes ph-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|3
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.297
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.259
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|b-Tucker ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Reddick rf-cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|10x_2
|6
|1
a-flied out for Fraley in the 3rd. b-doubled for Marisnick in the 7th.
E_Toro (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Narváez (11), Lopes (5), Altuve (24), Tucker (1). 3B_Gordon (6). HR_Bregman (34), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Gordon (33), Bregman (100), Reddick (48). SB_Gordon (22). CS_Gordon (5). SF_Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (M.Smith 2, Murphy); Houston 3 (Reddick, Brantley, Toro). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; Houston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Vogelbach, Chirinos. GIDP_Vogelbach, Chirinos.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Moore, Vogelbach); Houston 1 (Bregman, Díaz).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|92
|5.24
|Adams, L, 1-2
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|3.33
|Tuivailala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.59
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 18-5
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|102
|2.52
|James, H, 5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.55
|Harris, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.65
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0. WP_Adams.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Joe West; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:56. A_41,958 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.