Houston 2, Seattle 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 1 10 Moore ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 M.Smith rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Narváez dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Long lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .231 Fraley cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 a-Lopes ph-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Gordon 2b 3 0 3 1 0 0 .286

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 6 2 3 8 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .321 Bregman ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .297 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Díaz 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .259 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 b-Tucker ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Reddick rf-cf-rf 2 0 0 1 0 0 .268

Seattle 001 000 000_1 6 0 Houston 000 001 10x_2 6 1

a-flied out for Fraley in the 3rd. b-doubled for Marisnick in the 7th.

E_Toro (1). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Narváez (11), Lopes (5), Altuve (24), Tucker (1). 3B_Gordon (6). HR_Bregman (34), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Gordon (33), Bregman (100), Reddick (48). SB_Gordon (22). CS_Gordon (5). SF_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (M.Smith 2, Murphy); Houston 3 (Reddick, Brantley, Toro). RISP_Seattle 1 for 7; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Vogelbach, Chirinos. GIDP_Vogelbach, Chirinos.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Moore, Vogelbach); Houston 1 (Bregman, Díaz).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 5 5 1 1 2 5 92 5.24 Adams, L, 1-2 2 1 1 1 1 2 26 3.33 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.59

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 18-5 7 4 1 1 1 7 102 2.52 James, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 2 18 4.55 Harris, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.65

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 1-0. WP_Adams.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Joe West; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:56. A_41,958 (41,168).

