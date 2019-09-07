Houston 2, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Smith rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Narváez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Long lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fraley cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopes ph-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reddick rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|001
|10x
|—
|2
E_Toro (1). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Narváez (11), Lopes (5), Altuve (24), Tucker (1). 3B_Gordon (6). HR_Bregman (34). SB_Gordon (22). SF_Reddick (9).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Adams L,1-2
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tuivailala
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander W,18-5
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|James H,5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kikuchi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Adams.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Joe West; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:56. A_41,958 (41,168).
