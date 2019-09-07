Listen Live Sports

Houston 2, Seattle 1

September 7, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 6 2
Moore ss 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
M.Smith rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Bregman ss 3 1 1 1
Narváez dh 3 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 2 0 1 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0
Long lf 3 1 1 0 Toro 3b 3 0 1 0
Fraley cf 0 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0
Lopes ph-rf 3 0 1 0 Tucker ph-rf 1 1 1 0
Gordon 2b 3 0 3 1 Straw cf 0 0 0 0
Reddick rf-cf 2 0 0 1
Seattle 001 000 000 1
Houston 000 001 10x 2

E_Toro (1). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Narváez (11), Lopes (5), Altuve (24), Tucker (1). 3B_Gordon (6). HR_Bregman (34). SB_Gordon (22). SF_Reddick (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 5 5 1 1 2 5
Adams L,1-2 2 1 1 1 1 2
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Verlander W,18-5 7 4 1 1 1 7
James H,5 1 2 0 0 0 2
Harris S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kikuchi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Adams.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Joe West; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:56. A_41,958 (41,168).

