Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 2, Toronto 0

September 1, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 1 9
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329
Bregman ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .290
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .318
Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Toro 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .207
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Springer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 0 0 1 14
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .328
Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .218
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233
McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Drury lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Houston 000 000 002_2 5 0
Toronto 000 000 000_0 0 0

a-grounded out for Marisnick in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 5, Toronto 1. 2B_Díaz (7), Bregman (31). HR_Toro (2), off Giles. RBIs_Toro 2 (4).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Chirinos, Reddick); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Toronto 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Reddick, Toro, Díaz, Guerrero Jr..

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander W,17-5 9 0 0 0 1 14 120 2.56
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font 2 1 0 0 1 3 39 2.49
Gaviglio 3 0 0 0 0 3 29 4.50
Godley 3 2 0 0 0 2 46 3.94
Giles L,2-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 2.05

HBP_Godley (Díaz).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:29. A_24,104 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations