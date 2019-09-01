Houston 2, Toronto 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.207
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Springer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Drury lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Houston
|000
|000
|002_2
|5
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|0
|0
a-grounded out for Marisnick in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 5, Toronto 1. 2B_Díaz (7), Bregman (31). HR_Toro (2), off Giles. RBIs_Toro 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Chirinos, Reddick); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Toronto 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Reddick, Toro, Díaz, Guerrero Jr..
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander W,17-5
|9
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|120
|2.56
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|2.49
|Gaviglio
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|4.50
|Godley
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|3.94
|Giles L,2-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|2.05
HBP_Godley (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:29. A_24,104 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.