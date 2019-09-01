Houston 2, Toronto 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 1 9 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .329 Bregman ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .290 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .318 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Toro 3b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .207 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Springer ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 0 0 1 14 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .328 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .218 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Drury lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .283

Houston 000 000 002_2 5 0 Toronto 000 000 000_0 0 0

a-grounded out for Marisnick in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 5, Toronto 1. 2B_Díaz (7), Bregman (31). HR_Toro (2), off Giles. RBIs_Toro 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Chirinos, Reddick); Toronto 1 (Smoak). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Toronto 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Reddick, Toro, Díaz, Guerrero Jr..

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander W,17-5 9 0 0 0 1 14 120 2.56

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Font 2 1 0 0 1 3 39 2.49 Gaviglio 3 0 0 0 0 3 29 4.50 Godley 3 2 0 0 0 2 46 3.94 Giles L,2-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 2.05

HBP_Godley (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:29. A_24,104 (53,506).

