Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 2, Toronto 0

September 1, 2019 3:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 27 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0
Bregman ss 3 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 3 0 1 0 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0
Toro 3b 4 1 1 2 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Drury lf 3 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Springer ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 002 2
Toronto 000 000 000 0

LOB_Houston 5, Toronto 1. 2B_Díaz (7), Bregman (31). HR_Toro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,17-5 9 0 0 0 1 14
Toronto
Font 2 1 0 0 1 3
Gaviglio 3 0 0 0 0 3
Godley 3 2 0 0 0 2
Giles L,2-3 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_Godley (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_2:29. A_24,104 (53,506).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations