Houston 2, Toronto 0

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Houston 5, Toronto 1. 2B_Díaz (7), Bregman (31). HR_Toro (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Verlander W,17-5
|9
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Font
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gaviglio
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Godley
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles L,2-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Godley (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:29. A_24,104 (53,506).
