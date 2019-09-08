Listen Live Sports

Houston 21, Seattle 1

September 8, 2019 5:10 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 1 1 0 17
Gordon ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Moore ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Long 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235
Nola 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Court 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .089
Broxton rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .115
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 47 21 22 19 7 8
Springer rf 7 2 1 4 0 2 .295
Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .302
2-Stubbs pr-lf 1 3 1 0 1 0 .192
Bregman ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .298
1-Straw pr-ss 3 3 3 1 0 0 .258
Alvarez dh 6 1 4 6 0 2 .314
Díaz 1b-2b 4 1 2 2 2 0 .265
Tucker lf-1b 5 2 2 3 1 1 .316
Toro 3b 5 3 2 0 1 1 .234
Maldonado c 5 3 2 1 1 1 .203
Marisnick cf 6 1 3 2 0 1 .241
Seattle 000 100 000_1 1 1
Houston 049 021 50x_21 22 0

1-ran for Bregman in the 3rd. 2-ran for Altuve in the 5th.

E_Gordon (9). LOB_Seattle 0, Houston 10. 2B_Toro 2 (2), Altuve (25), Alvarez 3 (22), Díaz (8), Tucker 2 (3), Maldonado (4), Stubbs (2). HR_Long (2), off Cole; Marisnick (10), off Hernández; Springer (31), off Swanson. RBIs_Long (6), Marisnick 2 (33), Alvarez 6 (70), Díaz 2 (33), Tucker 3 (5), Maldonado (6), Springer 4 (82), Straw (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 0; Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Maldonado, Díaz). RISP_Seattle 0 for 0; Houston 12 for 21.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández, L, 1-6 2 7 11 7 2 1 63 6.96
Swanson 1 3 2 2 1 1 35 6.53
LeBlanc 3 6 3 3 2 5 56 5.58
McClain 1 5 5 5 2 0 32 7.88
Grotz 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.09
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 16-5 8 1 1 1 0 15 96 2.73
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.16

Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 2-2. HBP_Hernández (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_35,569 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

