Houston 21, Seattle 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|
|Gordon ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Moore ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Long 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Nola 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Court 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Bishop cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.089
|Broxton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.115
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|47
|21
|22
|19
|7
|8
|
|Springer rf
|7
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.295
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|2-Stubbs pr-lf
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Bregman ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|1-Straw pr-ss
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Alvarez dh
|6
|1
|4
|6
|0
|2
|.314
|Díaz 1b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.265
|Tucker lf-1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.316
|Toro 3b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Maldonado c
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|Marisnick cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000_1
|1
|1
|Houston
|049
|021
|50x_21
|22
|0
1-ran for Bregman in the 3rd. 2-ran for Altuve in the 5th.
E_Gordon (9). LOB_Seattle 0, Houston 10. 2B_Toro 2 (2), Altuve (25), Alvarez 3 (22), Díaz (8), Tucker 2 (3), Maldonado (4), Stubbs (2). HR_Long (2), off Cole; Marisnick (10), off Hernández; Springer (31), off Swanson. RBIs_Long (6), Marisnick 2 (33), Alvarez 6 (70), Díaz 2 (33), Tucker 3 (5), Maldonado (6), Springer 4 (82), Straw (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 0; Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Maldonado, Díaz). RISP_Seattle 0 for 0; Houston 12 for 21.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández, L, 1-6
|2
|
|7
|11
|7
|2
|1
|63
|6.96
|Swanson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|35
|6.53
|LeBlanc
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|56
|5.58
|McClain
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|32
|7.88
|Grotz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.09
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 16-5
|8
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|96
|2.73
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.16
Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 2-2. HBP_Hernández (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:50. A_35,569 (41,168).
