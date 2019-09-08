Houston 21, Seattle 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 1 1 0 17 Gordon ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Moore ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Long 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235 Nola 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Court 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .089 Broxton rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .115

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 47 21 22 19 7 8 Springer rf 7 2 1 4 0 2 .295 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .302 2-Stubbs pr-lf 1 3 1 0 1 0 .192 Bregman ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .298 1-Straw pr-ss 3 3 3 1 0 0 .258 Alvarez dh 6 1 4 6 0 2 .314 Díaz 1b-2b 4 1 2 2 2 0 .265 Tucker lf-1b 5 2 2 3 1 1 .316 Toro 3b 5 3 2 0 1 1 .234 Maldonado c 5 3 2 1 1 1 .203 Marisnick cf 6 1 3 2 0 1 .241

Seattle 000 100 000_1 1 1 Houston 049 021 50x_21 22 0

1-ran for Bregman in the 3rd. 2-ran for Altuve in the 5th.

E_Gordon (9). LOB_Seattle 0, Houston 10. 2B_Toro 2 (2), Altuve (25), Alvarez 3 (22), Díaz (8), Tucker 2 (3), Maldonado (4), Stubbs (2). HR_Long (2), off Cole; Marisnick (10), off Hernández; Springer (31), off Swanson. RBIs_Long (6), Marisnick 2 (33), Alvarez 6 (70), Díaz 2 (33), Tucker 3 (5), Maldonado (6), Springer 4 (82), Straw (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 0; Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Maldonado, Díaz). RISP_Seattle 0 for 0; Houston 12 for 21.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández, L, 1-6 2 7 11 7 2 1 63 6.96 Swanson 1 3 2 2 1 1 35 6.53 LeBlanc 3 6 3 3 2 5 56 5.58 McClain 1 5 5 5 2 0 32 7.88 Grotz 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.09

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 16-5 8 1 1 1 0 15 96 2.73 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.16

Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 2-2. HBP_Hernández (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_35,569 (41,168).

