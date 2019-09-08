Houston 21, Seattle 1

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 1 1 1 Totals 47 21 22 19 Gordon ss 3 0 0 0 Springer rf 7 2 1 4 Moore ss 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0 Long 2b 3 1 1 1 Stubbs pr-lf 1 3 1 0 Nola 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Bregman ss 2 1 1 0 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 Straw pr-ss 3 3 3 1 Court 1b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 6 1 4 6 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-2b 4 1 2 2 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf-1b 5 2 2 3 Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 Toro 3b 5 3 2 0 Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 5 3 2 1 Broxton rf 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 6 1 3 2

Seattle 000 100 000 — 1 Houston 049 021 50x — 21

E_Gordon (9). LOB_Seattle 0, Houston 10. 2B_Toro 2 (2), Altuve (25), Alvarez 3 (22), Díaz (8), Tucker 2 (3), Maldonado (4), Stubbs (2). HR_Long (2), Marisnick (10), Springer (31).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle Hernández L,1-6 2 7 11 7 2 1 Swanson 1 3 2 2 1 1 LeBlanc 3 6 3 3 2 5 McClain 1 5 5 5 2 0 Grotz 1 1 0 0 0 1

Houston Cole W,16-5 8 1 1 1 0 15 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hernández pitched to 7 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Hernández (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_35,569 (41,168).

