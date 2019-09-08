Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 21, Seattle 1

September 8, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 1 1 Totals 47 21 22 19
Gordon ss 3 0 0 0 Springer rf 7 2 1 4
Moore ss 1 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 1 0
Long 2b 3 1 1 1 Stubbs pr-lf 1 3 1 0
Nola 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Bregman ss 2 1 1 0
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 Straw pr-ss 3 3 3 1
Court 1b 1 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 6 1 4 6
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-2b 4 1 2 2
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker lf-1b 5 2 2 3
Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 Toro 3b 5 3 2 0
Bishop cf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 5 3 2 1
Broxton rf 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 6 1 3 2
Seattle 000 100 000 1
Houston 049 021 50x 21

E_Gordon (9). LOB_Seattle 0, Houston 10. 2B_Toro 2 (2), Altuve (25), Alvarez 3 (22), Díaz (8), Tucker 2 (3), Maldonado (4), Stubbs (2). HR_Long (2), Marisnick (10), Springer (31).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Hernández L,1-6 2 7 11 7 2 1
Swanson 1 3 2 2 1 1
LeBlanc 3 6 3 3 2 5
McClain 1 5 5 5 2 0
Grotz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Houston
Cole W,16-5 8 1 1 1 0 15
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hernández pitched to 7 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Hernández (Bregman).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Joe West; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:50. A_35,569 (41,168).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US