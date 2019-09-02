Houston 3, Milwaukee 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 3 10 3 2 11 Springer cf-rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .296 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Brantley rf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .327 Bregman ss 5 0 4 1 0 1 .295 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .317 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307 Toro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Cole p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rondón p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — James p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 6 2 4 20 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .228 Grandal c 3 1 1 1 2 1 .247 Yelich rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .326 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 H.Pérez ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .258 Spangenberg 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223 e-Shaw ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 c-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 f-Freitas ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1-Anderson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .030 2-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Houston 001 001 000 1_3 10 1 Milwaukee 100 000 001 0_2 6 0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 5th. b-flied out for Cole in the 7th. c-lined out for Peralta in the 8th. d-grounded out for Harris in the 9th. e-struck out for Arcia in the 9th. f-walked for Guerra in the 10th.

1-ran for Freitas in the 10th. 2-ran for Anderson in the 10th.

E_Osuna (1). LOB_Houston 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Maldonado (2), Bregman (32). HR_Alvarez (22), off Suter; Springer (30), off Guerra; Grandal (22), off Cole; Yelich (43), off Osuna. RBIs_Bregman (95), Alvarez (63), Springer (78), Grandal (64), Yelich (93). SB_Toro (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Alvarez, Cole, Gurriel 2, Altuve); Milwaukee 5 (Braun, Grandal, Shaw, H.Pérez). RISP_Houston 1 for 12; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Brantley, Grandal.

DP_Houston 1 (Harris, Bregman, Gurriel); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 3 1 1 2 14 105 2.81 Rondón, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.74 Harris, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.71 Osuna, W, 4-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.13 James, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 4.64

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 6 98 3.45 Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.81 Suter 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 41 3.86 Peralta 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.68 Black 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.70 Guerra, L, 8-5 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0, Peralta 1-0. WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:35. A_39,046 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.