Houston 3, Milwaukee 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|3
|10
|3
|2
|11
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Brantley rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Bregman ss
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.317
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Cole p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rondón p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Osuna p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|James p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|2
|4
|20
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.228
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.247
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.326
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|H.Pérez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|e-Shaw ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Houser p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|f-Freitas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1-Anderson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.030
|2-Williams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|001
|001
|000
|1_3
|10
|1
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|001
|0_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Claudio in the 5th. b-flied out for Cole in the 7th. c-lined out for Peralta in the 8th. d-grounded out for Harris in the 9th. e-struck out for Arcia in the 9th. f-walked for Guerra in the 10th.
1-ran for Freitas in the 10th. 2-ran for Anderson in the 10th.
E_Osuna (1). LOB_Houston 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Maldonado (2), Bregman (32). HR_Alvarez (22), off Suter; Springer (30), off Guerra; Grandal (22), off Cole; Yelich (43), off Osuna. RBIs_Bregman (95), Alvarez (63), Springer (78), Grandal (64), Yelich (93). SB_Toro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Alvarez, Cole, Gurriel 2, Altuve); Milwaukee 5 (Braun, Grandal, Shaw, H.Pérez). RISP_Houston 1 for 12; Milwaukee 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Brantley, Grandal.
DP_Houston 1 (Harris, Bregman, Gurriel); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|14
|105
|2.81
|Rondón, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.74
|Harris, H, 23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.71
|Osuna, W, 4-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.13
|James, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|23
|4.64
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98
|3.45
|Claudio
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.81
|Suter
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|41
|3.86
|Peralta
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.68
|Black
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.70
|Guerra, L, 8-5
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.63
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0, Peralta 1-0. WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:35. A_39,046 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.