The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2

September 2, 2019 7:57 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 3 10 3 2 11
Springer cf-rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .296
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Brantley rf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .327
Bregman ss 5 0 4 1 0 1 .295
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .317
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307
Toro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Cole p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rondón p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Osuna p 0 0 0 0 0 0
James p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 6 2 4 20
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .228
Grandal c 3 1 1 1 2 1 .247
Yelich rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .326
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
H.Pérez ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .258
Spangenberg 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .259
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .223
e-Shaw ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Houser p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
c-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
f-Freitas ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
1-Anderson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .030
2-Williams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Houston 001 001 000 1_3 10 1
Milwaukee 100 000 001 0_2 6 0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 5th. b-flied out for Cole in the 7th. c-lined out for Peralta in the 8th. d-grounded out for Harris in the 9th. e-struck out for Arcia in the 9th. f-walked for Guerra in the 10th.

1-ran for Freitas in the 10th. 2-ran for Anderson in the 10th.

E_Osuna (1). LOB_Houston 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Maldonado (2), Bregman (32). HR_Alvarez (22), off Suter; Springer (30), off Guerra; Grandal (22), off Cole; Yelich (43), off Osuna. RBIs_Bregman (95), Alvarez (63), Springer (78), Grandal (64), Yelich (93). SB_Toro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Alvarez, Cole, Gurriel 2, Altuve); Milwaukee 5 (Braun, Grandal, Shaw, H.Pérez). RISP_Houston 1 for 12; Milwaukee 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Brantley, Grandal.

DP_Houston 1 (Harris, Bregman, Gurriel); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Thames).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 3 1 1 2 14 105 2.81
Rondón, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.74
Harris, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.71
Osuna, W, 4-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.13
James, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 4.64
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 6 98 3.45
Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.81
Suter 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 41 3.86
Peralta 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.68
Black 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.70
Guerra, L, 8-5 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0, Peralta 1-0. WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:35. A_39,046 (41,900).

