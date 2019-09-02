Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2

September 2, 2019 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 3 10 3 Totals 36 2 6 2
Springer cf-rf 4 2 2 1 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 1
Brantley rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf 5 1 1 1
Bregman ss 5 0 4 1 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1 H.Pérez ss 1 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 0 1 0
Toro 3b 4 0 1 0 Spangenberg 2b 4 0 1 0
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0
Cole p 2 0 0 0 Shaw ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 Houser p 1 0 0 0
Rondón p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Harris p 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0
Osuna p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0
James p 0 0 0 0 Cain ph 1 0 0 0
Black p 0 0 0 0
Guerra p 0 0 0 0
Freitas ph 0 0 0 0
Anderson pr 0 0 0 0
Williams pr 0 0 0 0
Houston 001 001 000 1 3
Milwaukee 100 000 001 0 2

E_Osuna (1). DP_Houston 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Houston 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Maldonado (2), Bregman (32). HR_Alvarez (22), Springer (30), Grandal (22), Yelich (43). SB_Toro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole 6 3 1 1 2 14
Rondón H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harris H,23 1 1 0 0 0 0
Osuna W,4-3 1 2 1 1 0 1
James S,1-2 1 0 0 0 2 3
Milwaukee
Houser 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 6
Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Suter 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Peralta 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Black 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra L,8-5 1 2 1 1 0 2

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

Advertisement

T_3:35. A_39,046 (41,900).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations