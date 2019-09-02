Houston 3, Milwaukee 2

Houston Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 3 10 3 Totals 36 2 6 2 Springer cf-rf 4 2 2 1 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Grandal c 3 1 1 1 Brantley rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf 5 1 1 1 Bregman ss 5 0 4 1 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 4 1 1 1 H.Pérez ss 1 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 Toro 3b 4 0 1 0 Spangenberg 2b 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 Cole p 2 0 0 0 Shaw ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 Houser p 1 0 0 0 Rondón p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Harris p 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 Suter p 0 0 0 0 Osuna p 0 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 James p 0 0 0 0 Cain ph 1 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Freitas ph 0 0 0 0 Anderson pr 0 0 0 0 Williams pr 0 0 0 0

Houston 001 001 000 1 — 3 Milwaukee 100 000 001 0 — 2

E_Osuna (1). DP_Houston 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Houston 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Maldonado (2), Bregman (32). HR_Alvarez (22), Springer (30), Grandal (22), Yelich (43). SB_Toro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Cole 6 3 1 1 2 14 Rondón H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2 Harris H,23 1 1 0 0 0 0 Osuna W,4-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 James S,1-2 1 0 0 0 2 3

Milwaukee Houser 4 1-3 5 1 1 2 6 Claudio 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Suter 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 Peralta 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Black 1 0 0 0 0 0 Guerra L,8-5 1 2 1 1 0 2

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:35. A_39,046 (41,900).

