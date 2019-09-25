Houston 3, Seattle 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|5
|5
|
|Springer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Díaz 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.271
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|18
|
|Long lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Lewis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.302
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Nola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Houston
|000
|100
|200_3
|5
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Tucker (6), Díaz (11), Gordon (12). HR_Bregman (40), off Milone. RBIs_Bregman (109), Díaz (39), Reddick (53). SB_Díaz (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley, Reddick); Seattle 3 (Long 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Altuve, Gurriel.
DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Gordon, Nola; Gordon, Crawford, Nola).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 19-5
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|101
|2.52
|Pressly, H, 29
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|2.41
|Osuna, S, 37-43
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.67
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.86
|Milone, L, 4-10
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|75
|4.76
|Brennan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.73
|Swanson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.95
|McClain
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|6.63
Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 1-1. WP_Pressly.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:51. A_11,259 (47,943).
