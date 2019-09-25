Houston 3, Seattle 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 5 5 Springer cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .290 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Bregman ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .295 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Tucker lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .302 Díaz 3b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .271 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Reddick rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .269

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 1 18 Long lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .236 Lewis rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .302 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .210 Gordon 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .274 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228

Houston 000 100 200_3 5 0 Seattle 000 000 000_0 4 0

LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Tucker (6), Díaz (11), Gordon (12). HR_Bregman (40), off Milone. RBIs_Bregman (109), Díaz (39), Reddick (53). SB_Díaz (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Brantley, Reddick); Seattle 3 (Long 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Seattle 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Altuve, Gurriel.

DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Gordon, Nola; Gordon, Crawford, Nola).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 19-5 7 2 0 0 0 14 101 2.52 Pressly, H, 29 1 1 0 0 1 3 26 2.41 Osuna, S, 37-43 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.67

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunn 2 1 0 0 0 1 27 3.86 Milone, L, 4-10 4 1-3 3 3 3 3 3 75 4.76 Brennan 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.73 Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.95 McClain 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 6.63

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 1-1. WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:51. A_11,259 (47,943).

