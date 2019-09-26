Houston 3, Seattle 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|0
|6
|
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.325
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Tucker lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|1
|10
|
|Long lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Narváez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Gordon 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Nola 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Lopes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Houston
|200
|000
|001_3
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 2. 2B_Bregman 2 (37), Alvarez (26), Chirinos (22). HR_Tucker (3), off Magill. RBIs_Bregman (110), Alvarez (78), Tucker (10). SB_Tucker (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Tucker, Gurriel, Marisnick, Alvarez, Toro); Seattle 1 (Crawford). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 0 for 2.
LIDP_Lopes.
DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 8-1
|8
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|108
|3.02
|Harris, S, 3-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.53
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 6-11
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|103
|5.46
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.00
|Magill
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.74
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Tucker). WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:33. A_10,916 (47,943).
