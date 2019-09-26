Listen Live Sports

Houston 3, Seattle 0

September 26, 2019 12:51 am
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 7 3 0 6
Springer rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .290
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Bregman ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .298
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .325
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Tucker lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .304
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 2 0 1 10
Long lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Narváez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Gordon 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Nola 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Lopes rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Houston 200 000 001_3 7 0
Seattle 000 000 000_0 2 0

LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 2. 2B_Bregman 2 (37), Alvarez (26), Chirinos (22). HR_Tucker (3), off Magill. RBIs_Bregman (110), Alvarez (78), Tucker (10). SB_Tucker (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Tucker, Gurriel, Marisnick, Alvarez, Toro); Seattle 1 (Crawford). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 0 for 2.

LIDP_Lopes.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 8-1 8 1-3 2 0 0 1 9 108 3.02
Harris, S, 3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.53
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 6-11 6 6 2 2 0 4 103 5.46
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.00
Magill 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 3.74

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Tucker). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:33. A_10,916 (47,943).

