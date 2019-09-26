Houston 3, Seattle 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 7 3 0 6 Springer rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .290 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Bregman ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .298 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .325 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Tucker lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .304 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 2 0 1 10 Long lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Narváez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Gordon 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Nola 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Lopes rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267

Houston 200 000 001_3 7 0 Seattle 000 000 000_0 2 0

LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 2. 2B_Bregman 2 (37), Alvarez (26), Chirinos (22). HR_Tucker (3), off Magill. RBIs_Bregman (110), Alvarez (78), Tucker (10). SB_Tucker (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Tucker, Gurriel, Marisnick, Alvarez, Toro); Seattle 1 (Crawford). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 0 for 2.

LIDP_Lopes.

DP_Houston 1 (Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 8-1 8 1-3 2 0 0 1 9 108 3.02 Harris, S, 3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.53

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 6-11 6 6 2 2 0 4 103 5.46 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.00 Magill 1 1 1 1 0 0 18 3.74

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Tucker). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:33. A_10,916 (47,943).

