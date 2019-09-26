Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 3, Seattle 0

September 26, 2019 12:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 28 0 2 0
Springer rf 4 1 1 0 Long lf 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Bregman ss 4 1 3 1 Seager 3b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Narváez dh 3 0 0 0
Tucker lf 3 1 1 1 Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 1 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 Nola 2b 1 0 1 0
Lopes rf 3 0 1 0
Houston 200 000 001 3
Seattle 000 000 000 0

DP_Houston 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 2. 2B_Bregman 2 (37), Alvarez (26), Chirinos (22). HR_Tucker (3). SB_Tucker (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke W,8-1 8 1-3 2 0 0 1 9
Harris S,3-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Kikuchi L,6-11 6 6 2 2 0 4
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 0 1
Magill 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Kikuchi (Tucker). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

Advertisement

T_2:33. A_10,916 (47,943).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches