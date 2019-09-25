Listen Live Sports

Houston 3, Seattle 0

September 25, 2019 1:10 am
 
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 31 0 4 0
Springer cf 2 0 0 0 Long lf 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 2 0
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 Lewis rf 4 0 0 0
Bregman ss 4 1 2 1 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 0 0 0
Tucker lf 4 1 1 0 Nola 1b 3 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 2 1 1 1 Vogelbach dh 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 3 0 2 0
Reddick rf 4 0 0 1 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 100 200 3
Seattle 000 000 000 0

DP_Houston 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Tucker (6), Díaz (11), Gordon (12). HR_Bregman (40). SB_Díaz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole W,19-5 7 2 0 0 0 14
Pressly H,29 1 1 0 0 1 3
Osuna S,37-43 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Dunn 2 1 0 0 0 1
Milone L,4-10 4 1-3 3 3 3 3 3
Brennan 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 0
McClain 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Pressly.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:51. A_11,259 (47,943).

