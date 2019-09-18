Listen Live Sports

Houston 3, Texas 2

September 18, 2019 10:55 pm
 
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 1 Totals 31 3 6 3
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1
Calhoun lf 4 1 2 0 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0
Santana rf 3 0 1 0 Bregman ss 4 0 1 0
Solak 3b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 2
Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0
Heineman cf 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 110 2
Houston 000 020 10x 3

E_Solak (2), Maldonado (3). DP_Texas 0, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 5, Houston 9. 2B_Calhoun (13). HR_Guzmán (10), Gurriel (30), Altuve (29). SB_Santana (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard L,4-1 5 4 2 2 4 2
Vólquez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clase 1 2 1 1 0 2
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Cole W,18-5 8 6 2 2 1 10
Osuna S,35-41 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_Allard (Brantley). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:35. A_38,417 (41,168).

