Houston 3, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|2
|11
|
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Santana rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Solak 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Guzmán 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Heineman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|6
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Bregman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.304
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.233
|Texas
|000
|000
|110_2
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|020
|10x_3
|6
|1
E_Solak (2), Maldonado (3). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 9. 2B_Calhoun (13). HR_Guzmán (10), off Cole; Gurriel (30), off Allard; Altuve (29), off Clase. RBIs_Guzmán (33), Gurriel 2 (102), Altuve (68). SB_Santana (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Santana, Odor, Calhoun); Houston 4 (Springer, Tucker). RISP_Texas 0 for 8; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Calhoun, Solak. GIDP_Guzmán.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard L,4-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|91
|4.25
|Vólquez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.27
|Clase
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.79
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.77
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole W,18-5
|8
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|10
|101
|2.61
|Osuna S,35-41
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.80
HBP_Allard (Brantley). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:35. A_38,417 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.