Houston 3, Texas 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 1 2 11 Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .264 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .272 Calhoun lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Santana rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Solak 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .214 Heineman cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 4 6 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301 Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .318 Bregman ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .318 Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .304 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .233

Texas 000 000 110_2 7 1 Houston 000 020 10x_3 6 1

E_Solak (2), Maldonado (3). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 9. 2B_Calhoun (13). HR_Guzmán (10), off Cole; Gurriel (30), off Allard; Altuve (29), off Clase. RBIs_Guzmán (33), Gurriel 2 (102), Altuve (68). SB_Santana (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Santana, Odor, Calhoun); Houston 4 (Springer, Tucker). RISP_Texas 0 for 8; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Solak. GIDP_Guzmán.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard L,4-1 5 4 2 2 4 2 91 4.25 Vólquez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.27 Clase 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.79 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.77

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole W,18-5 8 6 2 2 1 10 101 2.61 Osuna S,35-41 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.80

HBP_Allard (Brantley). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:35. A_38,417 (41,168).

