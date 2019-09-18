Listen Live Sports

Houston 3, Texas 2

September 18, 2019 10:55 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 1 2 11
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .264
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .272
Calhoun lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270
Santana rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Solak 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .309
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Guzmán 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .214
Heineman cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 6
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Brantley lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .318
Bregman ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Alvarez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .318
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .304
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .233
Texas 000 000 110_2 7 1
Houston 000 020 10x_3 6 1

E_Solak (2), Maldonado (3). LOB_Texas 5, Houston 9. 2B_Calhoun (13). HR_Guzmán (10), off Cole; Gurriel (30), off Allard; Altuve (29), off Clase. RBIs_Guzmán (33), Gurriel 2 (102), Altuve (68). SB_Santana (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Santana, Odor, Calhoun); Houston 4 (Springer, Tucker). RISP_Texas 0 for 8; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, Solak. GIDP_Guzmán.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allard L,4-1 5 4 2 2 4 2 91 4.25
Vólquez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.27
Clase 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.79
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.77
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole W,18-5 8 6 2 2 1 10 101 2.61
Osuna S,35-41 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.80

HBP_Allard (Brantley). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:35. A_38,417 (41,168).

