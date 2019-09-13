Listen Live Sports

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

September 13, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Houston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 1 5 1
Springer rf-cf 5 1 1 3 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0
Bregman ss 3 0 1 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 2 0 1 0 Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 Phillips lf 1 0 1 0
Tucker lf 4 1 1 0 McBroom rf 3 0 1 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0
a-Brantley ph 0 0 0 0 Starling cf 3 1 2 0
1-Stubbs pr-c 0 1 0 0 Viloria c 2 0 0 1
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0
b-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Houston 100 000 003 4
Kansas City 000 000 010 1

E_Maldonado (2). DP_Houston 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alvarez (23), Merrifield (37), Starling (5). HR_Altuve (28), Springer (35). SF_Viloria (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole, W, 17-5 8 4 1 0 2 11
Osuna, S, 33-39 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Duffy 6 4 1 1 2 6
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 2 1
Fillmyer, L, 0-2 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Staumont 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:58. A_20,593 (37,903).

