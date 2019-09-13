Listen Live Sports

Houston 4, Kansas City 1

September 13, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 8 9
Springer rf-cf 5 1 1 3 0 3 .296
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .305
Bregman ss 3 0 1 0 2 0 .294
Alvarez dh 2 0 1 0 3 0 .316
Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Tucker lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .227
a-Brantley ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .321
1-Stubbs pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .226
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242
b-Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 2 12
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .266
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Dozier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Phillips lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .163
McBroom rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .267
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Starling cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .216
Viloria c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .229
Houston 100 000 003_4 7 1
Kansas City 000 000 010_1 5 0

a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. b-struck out for Marisnick in the 9th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

E_Maldonado (2). LOB_Houston 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alvarez (23), Merrifield (37), Starling (5). HR_Altuve (28), off Duffy; Springer (35), off Fillmyer. RBIs_Altuve (67), Springer 3 (89), Viloria (12). SF_Viloria.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Springer, Gurriel 3); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Mondesi). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mondesi. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Springer, Gurriel, Springer); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 17-5 8 4 1 0 2 11 101 2.62
Osuna, S, 33-39 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.90
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy 6 4 1 1 2 6 108 4.55
McCarthy 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.19
Barnes 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 7.27
Fillmyer, L, 0-2 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 28 8.68
Staumont 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Staumont 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:58. A_20,593 (37,903).

