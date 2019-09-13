Houston 4, Kansas City 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|8
|9
|
|Springer rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.296
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Bregman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.316
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|a-Brantley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|1-Stubbs pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|b-Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|12
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Phillips lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|McBroom rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Starling cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Houston
|100
|000
|003_4
|7
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
a-walked for Maldonado in the 9th. b-struck out for Marisnick in the 9th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.
E_Maldonado (2). LOB_Houston 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alvarez (23), Merrifield (37), Starling (5). HR_Altuve (28), off Duffy; Springer (35), off Fillmyer. RBIs_Altuve (67), Springer 3 (89), Viloria (12). SF_Viloria.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Springer, Gurriel 3); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Mondesi). RISP_Houston 1 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mondesi. LIDP_Gordon. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Springer, Gurriel, Springer); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 17-5
|8
|
|4
|1
|0
|2
|11
|101
|2.62
|Osuna, S, 33-39
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.90
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|108
|4.55
|McCarthy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.19
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|7.27
|Fillmyer, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|28
|8.68
|Staumont
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Staumont 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:58. A_20,593 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.