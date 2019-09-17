Houston 4, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 6 1 2 12 Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Calhoun lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .266 Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286 Solak 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .311 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204 DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 3 9 Springer cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .293 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .296 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .316 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .302 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .274 Chirinos c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .242 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .273

Texas 000 000 100_1 6 0 Houston 000 012 10x_4 7 0

LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Santana (22). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Mazara (18), off Rondón; Gurriel (29), off Lynn; Bregman (37), off Lynn; Alvarez (26), off Lynn. RBIs_Mazara (65), Gurriel (100), Bregman (105), Alvarez (76), Springer (90). CS_Andrus (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Solak, DeShields); Houston 2 (Springer, Correa). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Trevino.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, L, 14-11 7 7 4 4 1 8 103 3.77 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 4.04

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 19-6 6 4 0 0 2 8 87 2.50 Rondón, H, 18 1 2 1 1 0 2 14 3.57 Harris, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.58 Osuna, S, 34-40 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.85

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:45. A_39,650 (41,168).

