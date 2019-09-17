Listen Live Sports

Houston 4, Texas 1

September 17, 2019 11:06 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 6 1 2 12
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Calhoun lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .266
Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .286
Solak 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .311
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204
DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 3 9
Springer cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .293
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .296
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .316
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .302
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .274
Chirinos c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .242
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Texas 000 000 100_1 6 0
Houston 000 012 10x_4 7 0

LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Santana (22). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Mazara (18), off Rondón; Gurriel (29), off Lynn; Bregman (37), off Lynn; Alvarez (26), off Lynn. RBIs_Mazara (65), Gurriel (100), Bregman (105), Alvarez (76), Springer (90). CS_Andrus (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Solak, DeShields); Houston 2 (Springer, Correa). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Trevino.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 14-11 7 7 4 4 1 8 103 3.77
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 4.04
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 19-6 6 4 0 0 2 8 87 2.50
Rondón, H, 18 1 2 1 1 0 2 14 3.57
Harris, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.58
Osuna, S, 34-40 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.85

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:45. A_39,650 (41,168).

