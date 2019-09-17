Houston 4, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|2
|12
|
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.266
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Solak 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.316
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Texas
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|012
|10x_4
|7
|0
LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Santana (22). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Mazara (18), off Rondón; Gurriel (29), off Lynn; Bregman (37), off Lynn; Alvarez (26), off Lynn. RBIs_Mazara (65), Gurriel (100), Bregman (105), Alvarez (76), Springer (90). CS_Andrus (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Solak, DeShields); Houston 2 (Springer, Correa). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Trevino.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 14-11
|7
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|103
|3.77
|Leclerc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|4.04
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 19-6
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|87
|2.50
|Rondón, H, 18
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|3.57
|Harris, H, 25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.58
|Osuna, S, 34-40
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.85
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:45. A_39,650 (41,168).
