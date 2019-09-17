Listen Live Sports

Houston 4, Texas 1

September 17, 2019 11:06 pm
 
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 31 4 7 4
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 1 1
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
Calhoun lf 2 0 1 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0
Mazara rf 4 1 2 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 1
Solak 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 Chirinos c 3 1 2 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 100 1
Houston 000 012 10x 4

DP_Texas 0, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 4, Houston 6. 2B_Santana (22). 3B_Chirinos (1). HR_Mazara (18), Gurriel (29), Bregman (37), Alvarez (26).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn, L, 14-11 7 7 4 4 1 8
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 1
Houston
Verlander, W, 19-6 6 4 0 0 2 8
Rondón, H, 18 1 2 1 1 0 2
Harris, H, 25 1 0 0 0 0 0
Osuna, S, 34-40 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:45. A_39,650 (41,168).

