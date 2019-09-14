Listen Live Sports

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

September 14, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Houston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 10 6 Totals 34 1 8 1
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield cf 4 0 2 1
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0
Brantley dh 5 0 2 0 Soler dh 4 0 1 0
1-Straw pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0
Bregman ss-3b 2 2 1 1 Gordon lf 4 0 2 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0 McBroom rf 4 0 1 0
Tucker lf 4 1 4 1 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0
Chirinos c 2 1 1 1 Viloria c 3 0 0 0
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 1 1 0
b-Alvarez ph 1 1 1 3
Mayfield ss 1 0 0 0
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0
a-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0
Houston 000 101 031 6
Kansas City 001 000 000 1

E_Lopez (4). DP_Houston 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Houston 12, Kansas City 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (39). HR_Bregman (36), Alvarez (25). SB_Tucker 2 (3), Chirinos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke, W, 6-1 6 6 1 1 0 7
Rondón, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Abreu 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Harris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Montgomery, L, 2-7 5 5 2 2 5 1
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 0
Speier 1 2 3 3 1 3
Newberry 1 2 1 1 2 1

Montgomery pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:17. A_20,716 (37,903).

