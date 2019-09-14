Houston 6, Kansas City 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|8
|6
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|1-Straw pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Bregman ss-3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.295
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.353
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.238
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|b-Alvarez ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.319
|Mayfield ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|0
|10
|
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|McBroom rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.187
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Houston
|000
|101
|031_6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000_1
|8
|1
a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th. b-homered for Toro in the 8th.
1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.
E_Lopez (4). LOB_Houston 12, Kansas City 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (39). HR_Bregman (36), off Montgomery; Alvarez (25), off Speier. RBIs_Bregman (104), Tucker (6), Alvarez 3 (75), Chirinos (56), Merrifield (73). SB_Tucker 2 (3), Chirinos (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Toro, Reddick, Springer, Marisnick); Kansas City 4 (Viloria, Dozier, Mondesi, O’Hearn). RISP_Houston 3 for 13; Kansas City 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Gurriel, Dozier.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 6-1
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|95
|3.10
|Rondón, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.47
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.21
|Abreu
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Harris
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.61
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-7
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|5
|1
|86
|4.23
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.55
|McCarthy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.09
|Speier
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|32
|6.23
|Newberry
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|21
|3.41
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Hill 3-0. IBB_off Newberry (Tucker).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:17. A_20,716 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.