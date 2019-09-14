Listen Live Sports

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

September 14, 2019 10:44 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 10 6 8 6
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .294
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Brantley dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .322
1-Straw pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .253
Bregman ss-3b 2 2 1 1 3 0 .295
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Tucker lf 4 1 4 1 1 0 .353
Chirinos c 2 1 1 1 3 0 .238
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
b-Alvarez ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .319
Mayfield ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267
a-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 8 1 0 10
Merrifield cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .306
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264
McBroom rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .187
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Lopez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Houston 000 101 031_6 10 0
Kansas City 001 000 000_1 8 1

a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th. b-homered for Toro in the 8th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

E_Lopez (4). LOB_Houston 12, Kansas City 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (39). HR_Bregman (36), off Montgomery; Alvarez (25), off Speier. RBIs_Bregman (104), Tucker (6), Alvarez 3 (75), Chirinos (56), Merrifield (73). SB_Tucker 2 (3), Chirinos (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Toro, Reddick, Springer, Marisnick); Kansas City 4 (Viloria, Dozier, Mondesi, O’Hearn). RISP_Houston 3 for 13; Kansas City 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Gurriel, Dozier.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 6-1 6 6 1 1 0 7 95 3.10
Rondón, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.47
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.21
Abreu 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Harris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.61
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 2-7 5 5 2 2 5 1 86 4.23
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.55
McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.09
Speier 1 2 3 3 1 3 32 6.23
Newberry 1 2 1 1 2 1 21 3.41

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Hill 3-0. IBB_off Newberry (Tucker).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:17. A_20,716 (37,903).

