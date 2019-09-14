Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 10 6 8 6 Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Brantley dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .322 1-Straw pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .253 Bregman ss-3b 2 2 1 1 3 0 .295 Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .301 Tucker lf 4 1 4 1 1 0 .353 Chirinos c 2 1 1 1 3 0 .238 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 b-Alvarez ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .319 Mayfield ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 a-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Marisnick cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 8 1 0 10 Merrifield cf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .306 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Dozier 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264 McBroom rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .187 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Lopez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .224

Houston 000 101 031_6 10 0 Kansas City 001 000 000_1 8 1

a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th. b-homered for Toro in the 8th.

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

E_Lopez (4). LOB_Houston 12, Kansas City 6. 2B_Merrifield 2 (39). HR_Bregman (36), off Montgomery; Alvarez (25), off Speier. RBIs_Bregman (104), Tucker (6), Alvarez 3 (75), Chirinos (56), Merrifield (73). SB_Tucker 2 (3), Chirinos (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 7 (Toro, Reddick, Springer, Marisnick); Kansas City 4 (Viloria, Dozier, Mondesi, O’Hearn). RISP_Houston 3 for 13; Kansas City 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gurriel. GIDP_Gurriel, Dozier.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 6-1 6 6 1 1 0 7 95 3.10 Rondón, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.47 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.21 Abreu 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Harris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.61

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 2-7 5 5 2 2 5 1 86 4.23 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.55 McCarthy 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.09 Speier 1 2 3 3 1 3 32 6.23 Newberry 1 2 1 1 2 1 21 3.41

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Hill 3-0. IBB_off Newberry (Tucker).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:17. A_20,716 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.