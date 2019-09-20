Listen Live Sports

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

September 20, 2019 11:13 pm
 
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0
Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0
Simmons ss 4 1 1 2 Correa ss 4 2 2 3
Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 1 3 0
K.Smith c 4 1 3 2 Reddick rf 4 0 1 1
Thaiss 3b 4 0 1 0 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0
Hermosillo lf 3 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 300 000 4
Houston 501 000 00x 6

DP_Los Angeles 0, Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 6. 2B_Simmons (17), Díaz (10), Chirinos (21). HR_K.Smith (5), Altuve (30), Bregman (38), Correa 2 (21).

Los Angeles
Barria, L, 4-10 2 2-3 8 6 6 0 1
T.Cole 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mejía 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Greinke, W, 7-1 5 7 4 4 0 4
James, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pressly, H, 28 1 0 0 0 0 2
Harris, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osuna, S, 36-42 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Barria (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:49. A_40,106 (41,168).

