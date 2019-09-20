Listen Live Sports

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

September 20, 2019 11:13 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248
Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Simmons ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .259
Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .212
K.Smith c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .257
Thaiss 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197
Hermosillo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .295
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .317
Correa ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .277
Díaz 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .259
Reddick rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Los Angeles 001 300 000_4 8 0
Houston 501 000 00x_6 10 0

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 6. 2B_Simmons (17), Díaz (10), Chirinos (21). HR_K.Smith (5), off Greinke; Altuve (30), off Barria; Bregman (38), off Barria; Correa 2 (21), off Barria. RBIs_K.Smith 2 (17), Simmons 2 (35), Altuve (69), Bregman (106), Correa 3 (59), Reddick (52).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Hermosillo); Houston 2 (Marisnick, Brantley). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Thaiss, Marisnick. GIDP_Thaiss.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Díaz).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, L, 4-10 2 2-3 8 6 6 0 1 65 6.43
T.Cole 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 32 6.24
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.20
Middleton 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Mejía 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.86
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 7-1 5 7 4 4 0 4 86 3.48
James, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.94
Pressly, H, 28 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.45
Harris, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.55
Osuna, S, 36-42 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_T.Cole 2-0. HBP_Barria (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:49. A_40,106 (41,168).

