Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248 Calhoun rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Simmons ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .259 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .212 K.Smith c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .257 Thaiss 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197 Hermosillo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Bregman 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .295 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .317 Correa ss 4 2 2 3 0 1 .277 Díaz 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .259 Reddick rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .273 Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Los Angeles 001 300 000_4 8 0 Houston 501 000 00x_6 10 0

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 6. 2B_Simmons (17), Díaz (10), Chirinos (21). HR_K.Smith (5), off Greinke; Altuve (30), off Barria; Bregman (38), off Barria; Correa 2 (21), off Barria. RBIs_K.Smith 2 (17), Simmons 2 (35), Altuve (69), Bregman (106), Correa 3 (59), Reddick (52).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Hermosillo); Houston 2 (Marisnick, Brantley). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Thaiss, Marisnick. GIDP_Thaiss.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Díaz).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Barria, L, 4-10 2 2-3 8 6 6 0 1 65 6.43 T.Cole 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 32 6.24 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.20 Middleton 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 0.00 Mejía 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.86

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 7-1 5 7 4 4 0 4 86 3.48 James, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.94 Pressly, H, 28 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.45 Harris, H, 26 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.55 Osuna, S, 36-42 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_T.Cole 2-0. HBP_Barria (Chirinos).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:49. A_40,106 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.