Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|K.Smith c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Thaiss 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Hermosillo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.277
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Los Angeles
|001
|300
|000_4
|8
|0
|Houston
|501
|000
|00x_6
|10
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Houston 6. 2B_Simmons (17), Díaz (10), Chirinos (21). HR_K.Smith (5), off Greinke; Altuve (30), off Barria; Bregman (38), off Barria; Correa 2 (21), off Barria. RBIs_K.Smith 2 (17), Simmons 2 (35), Altuve (69), Bregman (106), Correa 3 (59), Reddick (52).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Hermosillo); Houston 2 (Marisnick, Brantley). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Thaiss, Marisnick. GIDP_Thaiss.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Díaz).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 4-10
|2
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|1
|65
|6.43
|T.Cole
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|6.24
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.20
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Mejía
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.86
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 7-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|4
|86
|3.48
|James, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.94
|Pressly, H, 28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.45
|Harris, H, 26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.55
|Osuna, S, 36-42
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_T.Cole 2-0. HBP_Barria (Chirinos).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:49. A_40,106 (41,168).
