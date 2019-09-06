Houston 7, Seattle 4

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 4 4 Totals 33 7 9 5 Moore ss 5 0 0 1 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 0 M.Smith rf 4 1 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 1 1 Nola c 3 1 0 0 Bregman ss 4 2 2 1 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 1 Murphy dh 3 0 1 2 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 Narváez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Díaz pr-1b 1 0 0 0 Vogelbach 1b 3 1 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Lopes lf 3 1 1 0 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 Long 2b 4 0 1 0 Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 Bishop cf 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 Fraley ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Reddick cf-rf 4 1 1 1

Seattle 200 101 000 — 4 Houston 300 112 00x — 7

E_McClain (2), Maldonado (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bregman (34), Gurriel (40), Maldonado (3). HR_Vogelbach (30), Reddick (12). SB_M.Smith (40), Moore (11), Díaz (1), Bregman (5), Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Seattle McClain 1 3 3 3 2 0 Milone L,3-9 4 3 4 3 1 5 Altavilla 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Guilbeau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brennan 2 2 0 0 0 1

Houston Valdez 4 2 3 3 6 6 Biagini 1 1 1 1 1 0 J.Smith W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rondón H,16 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harris H,24 1 1 0 0 0 3 Osuna S,32-38 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milone pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Biagini pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Milone 2 (Alvarez,Toro), Rondón (Seager).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Joe West.

T_3:31. A_33,149 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.