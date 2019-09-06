Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 7, Seattle 4

September 6, 2019 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 4 4 Totals 33 7 9 5
Moore ss 5 0 0 1 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 0
M.Smith rf 4 1 0 0 Brantley lf 4 1 1 1
Nola c 3 1 0 0 Bregman ss 4 2 2 1
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 1
Murphy dh 3 0 1 2 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1
Narváez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Díaz pr-1b 1 0 0 0
Vogelbach 1b 3 1 1 1 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0
Lopes lf 3 1 1 0 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0
Long 2b 4 0 1 0 Toro 3b 2 0 0 0
Bishop cf 1 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0
Fraley ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Reddick cf-rf 4 1 1 1
Seattle 200 101 000 4
Houston 300 112 00x 7

E_McClain (2), Maldonado (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bregman (34), Gurriel (40), Maldonado (3). HR_Vogelbach (30), Reddick (12). SB_M.Smith (40), Moore (11), Díaz (1), Bregman (5), Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
McClain 1 3 3 3 2 0
Milone L,3-9 4 3 4 3 1 5
Altavilla 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Guilbeau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brennan 2 2 0 0 0 1
Houston
Valdez 4 2 3 3 6 6
Biagini 1 1 1 1 1 0
J.Smith W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondón H,16 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harris H,24 1 1 0 0 0 3
Osuna S,32-38 1 0 0 0 0 1

Milone pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Biagini pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Milone 2 (Alvarez,Toro), Rondón (Seager).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Joe West.

T_3:31. A_33,149 (41,168).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'