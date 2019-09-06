Houston 7, Seattle 4

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|5
|
|Moore ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|M.Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Nola c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bregman ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Narváez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopes lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Long 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bishop cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fraley ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Seattle
|200
|101
|000
|—
|4
|Houston
|300
|112
|00x
|—
|7
E_McClain (2), Maldonado (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bregman (34), Gurriel (40), Maldonado (3). HR_Vogelbach (30), Reddick (12). SB_M.Smith (40), Moore (11), Díaz (1), Bregman (5), Tucker (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClain
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Milone L,3-9
|4
|
|3
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Altavilla
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guilbeau
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez
|4
|
|2
|3
|3
|6
|6
|Biagini
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Smith W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondón H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris H,24
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Osuna S,32-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Milone pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Biagini pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Milone 2 (Alvarez,Toro), Rondón (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Joe West.
T_3:31. A_33,149 (41,168).
