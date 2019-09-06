Listen Live Sports

Houston 7, Seattle 4

September 6, 2019 11:54 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 4 4 7 11
Moore ss 5 0 0 1 0 1 .216
M.Smith rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .236
Nola c 3 1 0 0 2 1 .273
Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Murphy dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .280
b-Narváez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Vogelbach 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .218
Lopes lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .272
Long 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Bishop cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .095
a-Fraley ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 9 5 4 7
Altuve 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .302
Brantley lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .324
Bregman ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .297
Alvarez dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .306
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .304
1-Díaz pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185
Reddick cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .269
Seattle 200 101 000_4 4 1
Houston 300 112 00x_7 9 1

a-struck out for Bishop in the 6th. b-lined out for Murphy in the 7th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 5th.

E_McClain (2), Maldonado (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bregman (34), Gurriel (40), Maldonado (3). HR_Vogelbach (30), off Biagini; Reddick (12), off Milone. RBIs_Murphy 2 (38), Moore (22), Vogelbach (74), Bregman (99), Alvarez (64), Gurriel (98), Reddick (47), Brantley (84). SB_M.Smith (40), Moore (11), Díaz (1), Bregman (5), Tucker (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Long, M.Smith); Houston 4 (Maldonado 2, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Tucker.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClain 1 3 3 3 2 0 32 5.40
Milone, L, 3-9 4 3 4 3 1 5 78 4.98
Altavilla 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 6.48
Guilbeau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.70
Brennan 2 2 0 0 0 1 20 4.95
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez 4 2 3 3 6 6 85 5.62
Biagini 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 3.95
J.Smith, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.40
Rondón, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 25 3.60
Harris, H, 24 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 1.68
Osuna, S, 32-38 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 2-2, Guilbeau 2-0, J.Smith 1-0. HBP_Milone 2 (Alvarez,Toro), Rondón (Seager). PB_Nola (1).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Joe West.

T_3:31. A_33,149 (41,168).

