Houston 7, Seattle 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 4 4 7 11 Moore ss 5 0 0 1 0 1 .216 M.Smith rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .236 Nola c 3 1 0 0 2 1 .273 Seager 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .251 Murphy dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .280 b-Narváez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Vogelbach 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .218 Lopes lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .272 Long 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Bishop cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .095 a-Fraley ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 9 5 4 7 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .302 Brantley lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .324 Bregman ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .297 Alvarez dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .306 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .304 1-Díaz pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Marisnick cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Toro 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185 Reddick cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .269

Seattle 200 101 000_4 4 1 Houston 300 112 00x_7 9 1

a-struck out for Bishop in the 6th. b-lined out for Murphy in the 7th.

1-ran for Gurriel in the 5th.

E_McClain (2), Maldonado (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bregman (34), Gurriel (40), Maldonado (3). HR_Vogelbach (30), off Biagini; Reddick (12), off Milone. RBIs_Murphy 2 (38), Moore (22), Vogelbach (74), Bregman (99), Alvarez (64), Gurriel (98), Reddick (47), Brantley (84). SB_M.Smith (40), Moore (11), Díaz (1), Bregman (5), Tucker (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Long, M.Smith); Houston 4 (Maldonado 2, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Tucker.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClain 1 3 3 3 2 0 32 5.40 Milone, L, 3-9 4 3 4 3 1 5 78 4.98 Altavilla 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 6.48 Guilbeau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.70 Brennan 2 2 0 0 0 1 20 4.95

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 4 2 3 3 6 6 85 5.62 Biagini 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 3.95 J.Smith, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.40 Rondón, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 25 3.60 Harris, H, 24 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 1.68 Osuna, S, 32-38 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 2-2, Guilbeau 2-0, J.Smith 1-0. HBP_Milone 2 (Alvarez,Toro), Rondón (Seager). PB_Nola (1).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Joe West.

T_3:31. A_33,149 (41,168).

