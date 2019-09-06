Houston 7, Seattle 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|7
|11
|
|Moore ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|M.Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Nola c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|b-Narváez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Lopes lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Long 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Bishop cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.095
|a-Fraley ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|5
|4
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.324
|Bregman ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.297
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|1-Díaz pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Marisnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Toro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Reddick cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Seattle
|200
|101
|000_4
|4
|1
|Houston
|300
|112
|00x_7
|9
|1
a-struck out for Bishop in the 6th. b-lined out for Murphy in the 7th.
1-ran for Gurriel in the 5th.
E_McClain (2), Maldonado (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 8. 2B_Bregman (34), Gurriel (40), Maldonado (3). HR_Vogelbach (30), off Biagini; Reddick (12), off Milone. RBIs_Murphy 2 (38), Moore (22), Vogelbach (74), Bregman (99), Alvarez (64), Gurriel (98), Reddick (47), Brantley (84). SB_M.Smith (40), Moore (11), Díaz (1), Bregman (5), Tucker (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Long, M.Smith); Houston 4 (Maldonado 2, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Alvarez, Tucker.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClain
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|32
|5.40
|Milone, L, 3-9
|4
|
|3
|4
|3
|1
|5
|78
|4.98
|Altavilla
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|6.48
|Guilbeau
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.70
|Brennan
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.95
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|4
|
|2
|3
|3
|6
|6
|85
|5.62
|Biagini
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.95
|J.Smith, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.40
|Rondón, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.60
|Harris, H, 24
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.68
|Osuna, S, 32-38
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Altavilla 2-2, Guilbeau 2-0, J.Smith 1-0. HBP_Milone 2 (Alvarez,Toro), Rondón (Seager). PB_Nola (1).
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Joe West.
T_3:31. A_33,149 (41,168).
