Howard beats Delaware State 24-9, gives Prince first victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Caylin Newton threw for two touchdowns, ran for another score, and Howard beat Delaware State 24-9 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener and gave Ron Prince his first victory as head coach of the Bison.

The Hornets (1-2, 0-1) took a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard pass from Tylik Bethea to Kwannah Kollie, but Newton connected with Michael Cornwell on a 24-yard TD, ran 4 yards for a score and then hit Damion Gillespie for a 6-yard touchdown and an 18-9 halftime lead. Newton’s rushing TD was set up by a 23-yard interception return by Ray Williams.

Josiah Crute ran 17 yards for Howard’s other score, one play after Elijah Coleman blocked a punt in the fourth quarter.

The Bison (1-3, 1-0) failed on two PAT attempts and two 2-point tries, with a blocked PAT leading to two points for the Hornets.

Prince took over the Howard program this year, his 20th season in the collegiate ranks including as head coach at Kansas State from 2006-08. He also spent seven years as an assistant in the NFL.

