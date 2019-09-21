Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes-Capitals Sums

September 21, 2019 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 0 0 2—2
Washington 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Washington, Leason 1, 6:44. 2, Washington, Pinho 1, 16:00. Penalties_Sgarbossa, WSH, (slashing), 2:04; Johansen, WSH, (high sticking), 3:19.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 6:00.

Third Period_3, Washington, Pinho 2 (Pilon, Johansen), 8:31 (pp). 4, Carolina, McGinn 1 (Wallmark), 11:30. 5, Carolina, Kuokkanen 1 (Necas, Bean), 14:54. Penalties_McKeown, CAR, (interference), 0:41; Fleury, CAR, (slashing), 7:15; Djoos, WSH, (interference), 18:05; Kuokkanen, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:05.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 4-3-8_15. Washington 6-8-6_20.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Washington 1 of 2.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Carolina, Forsberg 0-0-0 (10 shots-8 saves), Reimer 0-0-0 (10-9). Washington, Samsonov 1-0-0 (15-13).

A_14,603 (18,277). Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson