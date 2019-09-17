Hurricanes-Lightning Sum

Carolina 1 0 2—3 Tampa Bay 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Carolina, McCormick 1 (Gibbons), 1:19.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Wallmark 1 (McGinn, Martinook), 5:53 (pp). 3, Carolina, Markison 1 (Geekie), 9:55.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-13-14_37. Tampa Bay 5-6-4_15.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 6; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 1-0-0 (8 shots-8 saves), Forsberg 0-0-0 (7-7). Tampa Bay, Wedgewood 0-1-0 (37-34).

A_12,010 (19,092). T_2:20.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.

