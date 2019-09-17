Hurricanes-Lightning Sum

|Carolina
|1
|0
|2—3
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Carolina, McCormick (Gibbons), 1:19.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Carolina, Wallmark (McGinn, Martinook), 5:53 (pp). 3, Carolina, Markison (Geekie), 9:55.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-13-14_37. Tampa Bay 5-6-4_15.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 6; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.
Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 0-0-0 (8 shots-8 saves), Forsberg 0-0-0 (7-7). Tampa Bay, Wedgewood 0-0-0 (37-34).
A_12,010 (19,092). T_2:20.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.
