The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hurricanes-Lightning Sums

September 17, 2019 9:34 pm
 
Carolina 1 0 2—3
Tampa Bay 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Carolina, McCormick 1 (Gibbons), 1:19. Penalties_Conacher, TB, (slashing), 15:41; Raddysh, TB, (holding), 19:32.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Stamkos, TB, (hooking), 2:46.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Wallmark 1 (McGinn, Martinook), 5:53 (pp). 3, Carolina, Markison 1 (Geekie), 9:55. Penalties_Cirelli, TB, (holding), 1:17; McKeown, CAR, (interference), 1:45; Joseph, TB, (cross checking), 4:09; Pesce, CAR, (interference), 12:11; McKeown, CAR, (cross checking), 14:23; Gaunce, TB, (holding), 18:11.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-13-14_37. Tampa Bay 5-6-4_15.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 6; Tampa Bay 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Reimer 1-0-0 (8 shots-8 saves), Forsberg 0-0-0 (7-7). Tampa Bay, Wedgewood 0-1-0 (37-34).

A_12,010 (19,092). T_2:20.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.

